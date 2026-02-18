SMX Public Limited: Your Cannabis Has a Passport: SMX Tracks It End-to-End

As Cannabis Enters a New Era of Regulation and Accountability, SMX Ensures Every Product Carries a Tamper-Proof, Invisible Molecular ID, Making Lost Packages, Fraud and Uncertainty a Thing of the Past

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Cannabis has officially grown up. Between legalization, lab testing, and compliance demands, the industry has shifted from "don't ask questions" to "please submit your documentation in triplicate." Yet tracking products reliably has remained surprisingly messy - until now.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW) solves the problem at the source. Instead of relying on labels, QR codes or centralized databases that can get lost or altered, SMX embeds an invisible molecular identity directly into cannabis packaging. Think of it as a microscopic ID card: it never smudges, never detaches, and always carries a verifiable history from cultivation to retail.

Currently, most cannabis tracking lives in spreadsheets and software, detached from the product itself. If something goes missing, someone starts digging through records. SMX flips that paradigm. With its system, the product carries its proof automatically - no manual record-keeping, no guesswork.

The technology works across multiple industries, from food packaging to recycled plastics, proving that what's inside is exactly what the label claims. Consumers see nothing different - no blinking lights, no gimmicks - just confidence that their purchase is real, regulated, and accounted for.

So the next time you find yourself wondering, "Dude, where's my weed?" Rest easy: SMX already knows.

