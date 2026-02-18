SMX Public Limited: From Gold to Rare Earths to Digital Assets: How SMX is Redefining Trust Across Industries

One molecular identity platform is giving physical materials and digital markets verifiable, persistent proof-turning isolated sectors into an interconnected ecosystem built on measurable truth.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Every major market shift starts the same way: a foundational piece changes, and industries that once operated independently begin reorganizing themselves. That is exactly what's happening across three sectors rarely discussed in the same breath.

Gold authentication is being reinvented. Rare earth mineral supply chains are gaining transparency. Digital assets are finding real-world anchors. The common thread? A single technology platform quietly reshaping how the world measures truth: SMX (NASDAQ:SMX)(NASDAQ:SMXWW)

SMX didn't build separate tools for each industry. It created a molecular identity platform that gives materials a persistent, tamper-proof signature-one that survives melting, separation, grinding, transport, and industrial processing. This capability addresses a structural flaw long ignored: once transformed, no one could verify the identity of the material. Until now.

Verifiable Real-World Assets

Gold offers a clear example. For centuries, trust was the only safeguard in bullion trading. Bars cross borders, rotate through vaults and refineries, and lose their history along the way. SMX embeds identity directly into the metal itself. Cast, melted, or recast, the molecular signature remains intact-the metal becomes its own witness. No certificate. No stamp. The most significant upgrade to gold authentication in generations, delivered without rewriting trading systems.

Rare earth minerals illustrate the platform's industrial impact. These critical materials power clean energy, aerospace, robotics, and national defense-but their supply chains are notoriously opaque. SMX gives them molecular identity that survives extraction, blending, processing, and alloy formation. Manufacturers, governments, and infrastructure providers finally gain verifiable lineage at every stage.

In the digital world, SMX bridges physical verification with markets via the Plastic Cycle Token (PCT). Verified material performance is converted into auditable digital signals. Recovery becomes data. Data becomes proof. Proof becomes a digital asset anchored in measurable reality. Markets can now trust signals that were once abstract or speculative.

One Platform, Multiple Industries

Three sectors. Three long-standing structural problems: Gold needs authenticity through transformation. Rare earths need traceability across industrial processing. Digital assets need measurable real-world anchors. SMX solves all three with a single underlying breakthrough.

The implications are becoming clear. Gold is moving beyond legacy paperwork. Rare earth supply chains are valuing transparency. Digital markets are finding grounded proof. All of it runs on the same molecular identity system designed to survive any material transformation, across any lifecycle.

SMX isn't chasing multiple markets. It's powering the convergence of isolated industries into a connected ecosystem. Gold becomes trustworthy. Rare earths accountable. Digital assets verifiable. Proof becomes the foundation linking them all.

This platform is more than a tool-it's the engine driving a new era of persistent, material-level identity. As industries adopt it, markets are recalibrating what "fair value" means. SMX is delivering the ecosystem. And the world is only beginning to grasp how far it extends.

Contact:

Sofia Vida/ VSofiaLA@yahoo.com

Disclaimer and Disclosure

This content reflects the personal opinions of the author and is provided for informational and educational purposes only. The author is an independent, self-employed writer and is not a licensed broker, dealer, or registered investment adviser. Nothing contained in this article should be construed as investment advice, a solicitation, or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

This article may contain forward-looking statements, opinions, and speculative commentary that involve risks and uncertainties. Investing in publicly traded securities - particularly small-cap or low-float stocks - carries a high degree of risk, including the potential loss of your entire investment. Readers should conduct their own independent research and consult with a qualified financial professional before making any investment decisions.

The author may receive compensation for creating and publishing sponsored content related to certain companies discussed. Any such compensation constitutes a conflict of interest. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information presented and undertakes no obligation to update this content. By reading this article, you agree that you are solely responsible for your own investment decisions.

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-gold-to-rare-earths-to-digital-assets-how-smx-is-redefining-1138404