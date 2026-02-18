Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Strengthens Executive Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathan Steinke as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, effective immediately, and the appointment of Joness Lang as Executive Vice President of Growth Strategy (EVP, Growth Strategy), effective immediately.

These strategic leadership additions come as Apex advances its portfolio of critical metals projects and prepares for an important phase of growth, including aggressive exploration and drilling plans at its Rift Rare Earth Project within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeast Nebraska, U.S.A.

CEO Sean Charland commented: "We are very pleased to strengthen Apex's executive leadership team with the appointments of Nathan and Joness. Nathan brings extensive financial and capital markets expertise, while Joness contributes a proven track record in corporate growth, partnerships, and strategic transactions. Together, their experience will be highly valuable as we execute on our strategy to advance our critical minerals portfolio and create long-term shareholder value."

Chief Financial Officer Appointment

Mr. Nathan Steinke brings over 20 years of finance experience in the international resource sector. Mr. Steinke previously worked alongside Sean Charland, serving as CFO, at Alpha Lithium. Mr. Steinke was instrumental in supporting the advancement of the Company through key finance, growth and capital markets initiatives. After serving as CFO from 2020-2023 with Alpha Lithium, the company was acquired by Tecpetrol, providing Mr. Steinke with additional experience supporting companies through strategic transactions and change-of-control events.

Mr. Steinke has served in Chief Financial Officer and other senior finance roles with seven ventures over the past several decades. In these positions, he has overseen all financial functions, including debt and equity financings, corporate structuring, cash flow management, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder engagement, bringing extensive experience across a range of industries and stages of corporate development.

The Company also announces that Jody Bellefleur will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer and will continue to serve as Corporate Secretary and remain on the Company's Board of Directors.

Sean Charland added: "On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I would like to extend our sincere appreciation to Jody for her outstanding contributions to Apex. Jody was instrumental in the formation and early development of the Company, and her leadership and dedication have been critical in establishing the strong corporate and financial foundation we have today. We are grateful for her continued contributions in her role as a Director and Corporate Secretary."

EVP, Growth Strategy Appointment

Mr. Joness Lang joined the Company as a director in May 2024 and has since been an active member of the Board, contributing to the Company's strategic direction and growth initiatives. He brings nearly two decades of executive leadership experience in the natural resource sector, with significant expertise in fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, finance, corporate governance, and securing strategic partnerships.

Mr. Lang graduated with honours from the Marketing Management Entrepreneurship Program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and subsequently earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Royal Roads University, graduating with Distinction. Throughout his 17-year career in the natural resource sector, he has led or co-led more than 50 joint ventures, asset sales, spin-outs, acquisitions, strategic alliances, or corporate M&A transactions, and has helped raise more than $120 million in equity financing.

Mr. Lang previously served as Vice President, Corporate Development for Riverside Resources during a period in which the Company operated as a cash-flow-positive prospect generator, spearheading numerous transactions with major metal producers. He later served as Executive Vice President of Maple Gold Mines, where the Company secured a transformational strategic partnership with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, and as President of American Pacific Mining, during which time the Company was nominated for Deal of the Year by S&P Global Platts.

Mr. Lang has a demonstrated track record of helping secure the strategic partnerships and funding necessary to accelerate the advancement of large-scale critical mineral projects.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and watch our videos at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/apex-critical-metals-corporate-video/ and make sure to stay in touch by signing up for free news alerts at https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or by following us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

