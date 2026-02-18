Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 18.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853598 | ISIN: ES0116870314 | Ticker-Symbol: GAN
Tradegate
18.02.26 | 10:29
25,740 Euro
-4,10 % -1,100
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,76025,78010:32
25,78025,80010:32
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP SA25,740-4,10 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.