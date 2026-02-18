

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Naturgy Energy Group SA (GAN.F) on Wednesday reported an increase in full-year net income, supported by stable sales and lower operating expenses.



Profit before tax rose to €3.218 billion from €3.204 billion a year ago.



EBIT increased to €3.580 billion from €3.549 billion last year.



EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) edged down to €5.334 billion from €5.365 billion.



Funds from operations decreased 0.6% year-on-year to €3.911 billion.



Net income rose to €2.023 billion from €1.901 billion in the prior year.



Revenue increased 1% to €19.455 billion from €19.267 billion a year ago.



The company has proposed a final dividend of €0.57 per share.



For 2026, Naturgy estimates to achieve EBITDA of approximately €5.3 billion and consolidated net income attributable to the parent company of around €1.9 billion.



