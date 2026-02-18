

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.



The pound rose to 0.8719 against the euro and 1.3578 against the U.S. dollar, from early lows of 0.8739 and 1.3550, respectively.



Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound edged up to 208.62 and 1.0471 from early lows of 207.63 and 1.0442, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.86 against the euro, 1.38 against the greenback, 213.00 against the yen and 1.06 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News