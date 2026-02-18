

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Top U.S. officials will hold discussions with their Mauritius counterparts in Port Louis later this month to underscore the continued importance of the Chagos archipelago and the joint U.S.-UK base on Diego Garcia to the nations' national security.



The discussions will focus on bilateral security cooperation and effective implementation of security arrangements for the base to ensure its long-term, secure operation, the State Department said.



The talks, to be held from February 23 to 25, will be led by the Department of State's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, with participation from across the U.S. interagency.



The State Department said that the United States supports the decision of the United Kingdom to proceed with its agreement with Mauritius concerning the Chagos archipelago. The United States reiterated its desire to conclude a bilateral agreement with the United Kingdom to guarantee continued use of basing and other facilities in the Chagos archipelago to advance U.S. national security, as well as security and stability across the Indian Ocean.



