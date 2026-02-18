Vancouver, British Columbia and Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3) ("SXGC", "SX2" or the "Company") announces results from four drillholes from the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project in Victoria (Figures 1 to 6). Best results included 1.8 m @ 80.5 g/t AuEq (79.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) in drillhole SDDSC208.

The true thickness of the mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 55% to 70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes.

Three High Level Takeaways:

Discovery Still Growing - Golden Dyke Doubles in Size. SDDSC208 extends Golden Dyke 200 m west towards Christina, intersecting 16 vein sets including 10 previously unrecognized vein sets outside the current exploration target. This immediately doubles the Golden Dyke prospective area and confirms a more connected mineralized system than previously interpreted. With only 650 m of the 1,550 m known strike intensively drill tested, Sunday Creek remains in the early stages of defining its full scale. High-Grade Profile Reinforced. SDDSC208 returned 1.8 m @ 80.5 g/t AuEq (79.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 649.4 m, with four individual assays exceeding 100 g/t Au, including 309 g/t Au over 0.47 m. Sunday Creek now hosts 79 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au - a grade profile that positions the project among the highest-grade gold drill discoveries globally. Structural Architecture Further Defined. SDDSC180, SDDSC191 and SDDSC191W1 intersected corridors of dyke and altered sediment in the hanging wall, providing critical data on structural controls and alteration footprints. These holes improve the geological framework and targeting vectors for follow-up drilling across the Golden Dyke-Christina corridor.

Figure 1: Visible gold in SDDSC208 showing quartz + carbonate + sulphosalts + stibnite, in 0.47 m downhole shear vein from 650.77 m (309 g/t Au & 0.03 % Sb) within a larger interval of 1.8 m @ 80.5 g/t AuEq (79.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 649.4 m.

Michael Hudson, President & CEO states: "SDDSC208 is a significant result for the trajectory of this project. Sixteen vein sets across a 420 m mineralized interval, four individual assays exceeding 100 g/t Au, and a 200 m westward extension of Golden Dyke - this hole demonstrates that the system continues to grow with every release. The Golden Dyke prospective area has now doubled, and critically, the ten new vein sets between Golden Dyke and Christina confirm we're dealing with a larger, more connected system than we had previously defined.

"Sunday Creek now has 79 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 113 km of drilling, and we've tested less than half of the known 1,550 m strike. The exploration upside here is substantial and systematic - this isn't a single-hole story, it's a district-scale system that keeps expanding as we drill it.

"With high grade gold dominating and antimony providing strategic value that the Western world urgently needs, Sunday Creek offers a rare combination. We have the grade, the scale potential, the jurisdiction, and the infrastructure pathway. With ten rigs turning and 41 holes in the pipeline, we are advancing this project methodically toward resource definition and development milestones."

For Those Who Like the Details - Highlights:

SDDSC208 achieved a 200 m horizontal step-out extension between Golden Dyke and Christina with a standout intersection of 1.8 m @ 80.5 g/t AuEq (79.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 649.4 m, including: 0.5 m @ 309.1 g/t AuEq (309.0 g/t Au, 0.03% Sb) from 650.8 m

Four individual assays exceeded 100 g/t Au: 109 g/t Au & 0.27% Sb over 0.44 m from 565.68 m 113 g/t Au & 0.01% Sb over 0.31 m from 644.64 m 107 g/t Au & 0.02% Sb over 0.1 m from 644.95 m 309 g/t Au & 0.03% Sb over 0.47 m from 650.77 m (visible gold shown in Figure 1)

The hole intersected multiple vein sets beyond the current exploration target, expanding the known extent of the mineralized system and continuing to link mineralization from Golden Dyke across to Christina



Selected Highlights Include: 5.1 m @ 3.8 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 428.4 m 8.3 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 460.4 m 3.7 m @ 7.7 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 478.5 m, including; 1.7 m @ 14.3 g/t AuEq (8.2 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 479.0 m 1.9 m @ 37.2 g/t AuEq (35.9 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 565.7 m 0.4 m @ 111.6 g/t AuEq (111.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 644.6 m 1.8 m @ 80.5 g/t AuEq (79.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 649.4 m, including; 0.5 m @ 309.1 g/t AuEq (309.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 650.8 m 1.3 m @ 14.0 g/t AuEq (14.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 831.2 m

· Hanging wall holes - SDDSC180, 191 and 191W1 were drilled east to west to test the full width of the dyke and altered sediment package in the Golden Dyke-Christina corridor. Due to faulting within the target zone, all three holes remained predominantly within the hanging wall of the prospective structure rather than traversing through the mineralized sequence into the footwall. While these holes returned only low-grade results, they provided important constraints on the structural architecture and fault geometry that will improve targeting in subsequent programs.

Drill Hole Discussion

Four drill holes are reported here that targeted the Golden Dyke and Christina prospects from an east to west drilling orientation.

SDDSC208

SDDSC208, drilled east to west, intersected sixteen vein sets in total, with four infilling known Golden Dyke vein sets, ten vein sets outside the exploration target area and two vein sets on the boundary between Golden Dyke and Christina. This hole tested a 420 m downhole prospective corridor, extending mineralization 200 m west of Golden Dyke (320 m downhole).

The hole delivered exceedingly high-grade individual assays, with 4 individual results >100 g/t Au including

109 g/t Au & 0.27 % Sb over 0.44 m from 565.68 m

113 g/t Au & 0.01 % Sb over 0.31 m from 644.64 m

107 g/t Au & 0.02 % Sb over 0.1 m from 644.95 m

309 g/t Au & 0.03 % Sb over 0.47 m from 650.77 m (Figure 1)

The drillhole successfully identified mineralization on the boundary between Golden Dyke and Christina, and was a 220 m step-down extension with a standout intersection of 1.8 m @ 80.5 g/t AuEq (79.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 649.4 m and an structurally interpreted 400 m step-down of 1.3 m @ 14.0 g/t AuEq (14.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 831.2 m. The hole also intersected multiple vein sets beyond the current exploration target, expanding the known extent of the mineralized system and continues to link mineralization from Golden Dyke across to Christina (Figure 2).

Selected highlights include:

4.6 m @ 2.2 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 0.6% Sb) from 420.1 m

5.1 m @ 3.8 g/t AuEq (0.8 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 428.4 m

8.3 m @ 1.9 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 460.4 m

3.7 m @ 7.7 g/t AuEq (4.8 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 478.5 m, including; 1.7 m @ 14.3 g/t AuEq (8.2 g/t Au, 2.5% Sb) from 479.0 m

3.0 m @ 4.5 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 1.3% Sb) from 503.4 m

1.9 m @ 37.2 g/t AuEq (35.9 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 565.7 m

2.3 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq (4.4 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 608.4 m

0.4 m @ 111.6 g/t AuEq (111.5 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 644.6 m

1.8 m @ 80.5 g/t AuEq (79.9 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 649.4 m, including; 0.5 m @ 309.1 g/t AuEq (309.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 650.8 m

4.3 m @ 2.5 g/t AuEq (2.4 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 665.6 m

1.3 m @ 14.0 g/t AuEq (14.0 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 831.2 m.

SDDSC180

SDDSC180, drilled east to west, intersected a 240 m corridor of dyke and altered sediment in the hanging wall of the prospective area. This hole provided important geological information regarding the structural controls and alteration footprint associated with the mineralized system, contributing to the overall understanding of the geological framework for future drill targeting.

SDDSC191 and SDDSC191W1

SDDSC191, drilled east to west, intersected a 160 m corridor of dyke and altered sediment in the hanging wall of the prospective area. A wedge hole, SDDSC191W1, was completed to intersect this corridor and define its geometry for future drill targeting. These holes contributed to delineating the structural architecture of the Golden Dyke and Christina prospects, providing critical vector information for subsequent exploration programs.

Pending Results and Update

Nine drill rigs are currently operational on the Sunday Creek project with one additional drill rig dedicated to regional exploration. Results are pending from 41 holes currently being processed and analyzed including ten holes that are actively being drilled and one abandoned hole (Figure 3). The Company continues its ongoing 200,000 m drill program through to Q1 2027.

About Sunday Creek

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 16,900 hectares ("Ha") of granted exploration tenements. SXGC is also the freehold landholder of 1,392 Ha that forms the key portion in and around the main drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Gold and antimony form in a relay of vein sets that cut across a steeply dipping zone of intensely altered rocks (the "host"). These vein sets are like a "Golden Ladder" structure where the main host extends between the side rails deep into the earth, with multiple cross-cutting vein sets that host the gold forming the rungs. At Apollo and Rising Sun these individual 'rungs' have been defined over 600 m depth extent from surface to over 1,100 m below surface, are 2.5 m to 3.5 m wide (median widths) (and up to 10 m), and 20 m to 100 m in strike.

Cumulatively, 243 drill holes for 113,556.61 m have been reported from Sunday Creek since late 2020. This amount includes five holes for 929 m that have been drilled for geotechnical purposes and 22 holes for 2,973.77 m that were abandoned due to deviation or hole conditions. Fourteen drillholes for 2,383 m have been reported regionally outside of the main Sunday Creek drill area with three additional regional holes currently being processed. A total of 64 historic drill holes for 5,599 m were completed from the late 1960s to 2008. The project now contains a total of seventy-nine (79) composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au and sixty-six (66) composite intersections between 50-100 g/t Au, and ninety-seven (97) composite intersections exceeding 10% Sb by applying a 1 m (down hole length) @ 5 g/t AuEq lower cut.

Southern Cross Gold's systematic drill program is strategically targeting these significant vein formations, which are currently defined over 1,550 m strike of the host dyke/sediment ("rails of the ladder") from Christina to Apollo prospects, of which approximately 650 m has been more intensively drill tested (Golden Dyke to Apollo). At least 115 'rungs' have been defined to date, defined by high-grade intercepts (20 g/t Au to >7,330 g/t Au) along with lower grade edges. Ongoing step-out drilling is aiming to uncover the potential extent of this mineralized system (Figure 6).

Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones and minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open north-west trending folds.

Further Information

Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations and videos all available on the SXGC website. These data, along with an interview on these results with President & CEO/Managing Director Michael Hudson can be viewed at www.southerncrossgold.com.

No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. However, during future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed. The Company notes that due to rounding of assay results to one significant figure, minor variations in calculated composite grades may occur.

Figures 1 to 6 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55% to 70% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width.

Critical Metal Epizonal Gold-Antimony Deposits

Sunday Creek (Figure 6) is an epizonal gold-antimony deposit formed in the late Devonian (like Fosterville, Costerfield and Redcastle), 60 million years later than mesozonal gold systems formed in Victoria (for example Ballarat and Bendigo). Epizonal deposits are a form of orogenic gold deposit classified according to their depth of formation: epizonal (<6 km), mesozonal (6 km to 12 km) and hypozonal (>12 km).

Epizonal deposits in Victoria often have associated high levels of the critical metal, antimony, and Sunday Creek is no exception. China claims a 56 per cent share of global mined supplies of antimony, according to a 2023 European Union study. Antimony features highly on the critical minerals lists of many countries including Australia, the United States of America, Canada, Japan and the European Union. Australia ranks seventh for antimony production despite all production coming from a single mine at Costerfield in Victoria, located nearby to all SXGC projects. Antimony alloys with lead and tin which results in improved properties for solders, munitions, bearings and batteries. Antimony is a prominent additive for halogen-containing flame retardants. Adequate supplies of antimony are critical to the world's energy transition, and to the high-tech industry, especially the semi-conductor and defence sectors where it is a critical additive to primers in munitions.

Antimony represents approximately 21% to 24% in situ recoverable value of Sunday Creek at an AuEq of 2.39 ratio.

About Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF) (FSE: MV3)

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSX: SXGC) (ASX: SX2) (OTCQX: SXGCF), is defining a leading gold-antimony project at the Sunday Creek Gold-Antimony Project, located 60 km north of Melbourne. Sunday Creek has is a significant gold and antimony drill discovery in a Tier 1 location, with high-grade drill results including 79 composite intersections exceeding 100 g/t Au from 113.6 km of drilling. The mineralization follows a "Golden Ladder" structure over 12 km of strike length, with structures tested from surface to 1,100 m depth.

Sunday Creek's strategic value is enhanced by its dual-metal profile. The Company has a critical mineral the Western world needs. With antimony contributing approximately 20% of in-situ value alongside gold. This has gained increased significance following China's export restrictions on antimony, a critical metal for defence and semiconductor applications. Southern Cross' inclusion in the US Defense Industrial Base Consortium (DIBC) and Australia's AUKUS-related legislative changes position it as a potential key Western antimony supplier.

Technical fundamentals further strengthen the investment case, with preliminary metallurgical work showing non-refractory mineralization suitable for conventional processing and gold recoveries of 93% to 98% through gravity and flotation.

With a strong cash position, 1,392 Ha of strategic freehold land ownership, and a large 200 km drill program planned through Q1 2027, SXGC is well-positioned to advance this globally significant gold-antimony discovery in a tier-one jurisdiction, delivering milestone by milestone.

- Ends -

For ASX Compliance: This announcement has been approved for release by the Board of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd.

Michael Hudson, President, CEO and Managing Director of SXGC, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101. They have prepared, reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

SXGC considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered and sold at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Alkane Resources (previously Mandalay Resources) contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Resources Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.

SXGC considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its 2024 End of Year Mineral Reserves and Resources Press Release, dated February 20, 2025. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2024 production costs, using a gold price of US$2,500 per ounce, an antimony price of US$19,000 per tonne and 2024 total year metal recoveries of 91% for gold and 92% for antimony, and is as follows:

AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%)

Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXGC considers that a AuEq = Au (g/t) + 2.39 x Sb (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.

JORC Competent Person Statement

Information in this announcement that relates to new exploration results contained in this report is based on information compiled by Mr Kenneth Bush and Mr Michael Hudson. Mr Bush is a Member of Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Registered Professional Geologist in the field of Mining (#10315) and Mr Hudson is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Bush and Mr Hudson each have sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Bush is Head of Exploration and Mr Hudson is President, CEO and Managing Director of Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Limited and both consent to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Certain information in this announcement that relates to prior exploration results is extracted from the Independent Geologist's Report dated 11 December 2024 which was issued with the consent of the Competent Person, Mr Steven Tambanis. The report is included the Company's prospectus dated 11 December 2024 and is available at www.asx.com.au under code "SX2". The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information related to exploration results included in the original market announcement. The Company confirms that the form and context of the Competent Persons' findings in relation to the report have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Certain information in this announcement also relates to prior drill hole exploration results, are extracted from the following announcements, which are available to view on www.southerncrossgold.com:

4 October, 2022 SDDSC046, 20 October, 2022 SDDSC049, 5 September, 2023 SDDSC077B, 12 October, 2023 SDDLV003 & 4, 23 October, 2023 SDDSC082, 9 November, 2023 SDDSC091, 14 December, 2023 SDDSC092, 5 March, 2024 SDDSC107, 30 May, 2024 SDDSC117, 13 June, 2024 SDDSC118, 5 September, 2024 SDDSC130, 28 October, 2024 SDDSC137W2, 28 November, 2024 SDDSC141, 9 December, 2024 SDDSC145, 18 December, 2024 SDDSC129 & 144, 28 May, 2025 SDDSC161, 16 June, 2025 SDDSC162, 26 August, 2025 SDDSC171, 8 September, 2025 SDDSC170A,

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original document/announcement and the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcement.

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "proposed", "will", "subject to", "near future", "in the event", "would", "expect", "prepared to" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political, social uncertainties; the state of capital markets, unforeseen events, developments, or factors causing any of the expectations, assumptions, and other factors ultimately being inaccurate or irrelevant; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian or Australian (under code SX2) securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada or Australia (under code SX2), as applicable, and available for the Company in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca or in Australia at www.asx.com.au (under code SX2). Documents are also available at www.southerncrossgold.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Figure 2: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from holes SDDSC180, SDDSC191, SDDSC191W1 and SDDSC208 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected prior reported drill holes.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected drillhole traces from holes SDDSC180, SDDSC191, SDDSC191W1 and SDDSC208 reported here (black trace), with prior reported drill holes (grey trace) and currently drilling and assays pending hole traces (dark blue).

Figure 4: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host looking towards the NW (striking 56 degrees) indicating mineralized vein sets. Showing holes SDDSC180, SDDSC191, SDDSC191W1 and SDDSC208 reported here (dark blue highlighted box, black trace), with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. The vertical extents of the vein sets are limited by proximity to drill hole pierce points.

Figure 5: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo. Map in GDA94/ MGA Zone 55.

Figure 6: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the 100% owned Redcastle Gold-Antimony Project

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.

This Release Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC180 1159.77 Christina 330753.2 5867732.9 306.8 -45 273.1 SDDSC191 864.4 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -46.1 275.2 SDDSC191W1 1132.9 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -46.3 275.2 SDDSC208 929.3 Christina 330753.5 5867733 306.7 -47.1 281

Currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC193 668.1 Golden Dyke 330775.4 5867891 295.5 -58.6 262.2 SDDSC194 929 Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 310 SDDSC194W1 1438.86 Golden Dyke 330811.4 5867596.4 295.1 -64.4 311.2 SDDSC195 152.15 Apollo 330989.7 5867715.6 318 -53.3 60.5 SDDSC197 791.5 Golden Dyke 330217.8 5867664.2 268.9 -58.7 50.8 SDDSC198 273.6 Apollo 331180.4 5867849.1 306.1 -31.5 248.6 SDDSC199 503.43 Apollo 330887.5 5867704.5 312.7 -42.8 52.2 SDDSC200 320.54 Apollo 330887.2 5867704.3 312.7 -47.8 53 SDDSC201 321.4 Rising Sun 330948.3 5868003.4 313.3 -28.9 231.3 SDDSC202 1100 Apollo 331596.2 5867936.6 345.6 -43.4 266.9 SDDSC203 547 Golden Dyke 330775.3 5867888.9 295.5 -47.5 253.4 SDDSC204 1208.3 Apollo 331615.6 5867952.4 346.5 -58.2 270.4 SDDSC205 In Progress plan 1320 m Rising Sun 330339.8 5867858.5 276.8 -64.6 75.8 SDDSC206 286.2 Golden Dyke 330752.7 5867734.4 306.9 -33 301 SDDSC207 584.25 Christina 330094.8 5867459.3 278.3 -48.8 20.7 SDDSC209 271.58 Apollo East 331463.3 5867746.4 341.2 -30.5 34 SDDSC210 512 Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -43.6 264.3 SDDSC211 380.02 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -40.1 250.4 SDDSC212 438.7 Apollo East 331464.9 5867866.4 333.2 -33.2 261.3 SDDSC213 941.4 Golden Dyke 330094.2 5867458.6 278.3 -62.6 14.6 SDDSC214 431.6 Apollo 331615.5 5867952.7 346.8 -55.2 269 SDDSC214W1 In Progress plan 1150 m Apollo 331615.5 5867951.7 346.8 0 0 SDDSC215 476.39 Regional 331603.6 5867183.7 304.9 -38.2 15.4 SDDSC216A 572.36 Golden Dyke 330701.2 5867880.5 299.6 -46.1 250.6 SDDSC217 490.7 Apollo East 331481.2 5867839.5 335.4 -25 261.9 SDDSC218 In Progress plan 700 m Golden Dyke 330813.6 5867847.5 301.1 -47.6 265.5 SDDSC219 392.2 Golden Dyke 330701.5 5867880.3 299.6 -49.2 247.8 SDDSC220 716.7 Christina 329780.9 5867551.9 286.5 -26 70.8 SDDSC221 926.6 Golden Dyke 330754.1 5867733 307 -50.6 284.1 SDDSC222 In Progress plan 770 m Apollo 331595.7 5867936.2 345.5 -50.4 267.6 SDDSC223 460 Apollo East 331481 5867842 336.2 -34 262 SDDSC224 496.9 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -37 245.8 SDDSC225 In Progress plan 1270 m Golden Dyke 330753.5 5867733 306.8 -52.8 283.8 SDDSC226 In Progress plan 1900 m Rising Sun 331273 5867124 290 56 336.5 SDDSC227 In Progress plan 380 m Apollo East 331481.2 5867839.5 335.4 -36.3 266.2 SDDSC228 In Progress plan 440 m Golden Dyke 330701.5 5867880.3 299.6 -47 245 SDDSC232 In Progress plan 1000 m Christina 329780.9 5867551.9 286.5 -34 65.2

Regional holes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDRE016 410.5 Redcastle 302735 5927298 217 -50.3 67.7 SDDRE017 359.8 Beautiful Venus 305388.6 5926618 206.62 -50.9 68.9 SDDTS009 In Progress plan 425 m Tonstall 336992 5870553 524.6 -28.3 285

Abandoned Drillholes currently being processed and analyzed Hole ID Depth (m) Prospect East

GDA94 Z55 North

GDA94 Z55 Elevation

(m) Dip Azimuth

GDA94 Z55 SDDSC216 131.2 Golden Dyke 330700.3 5867880.2 299.4 -46.5 252.3

Table 2: Table of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC180, SDDSC191, SDDSC191W1 and SDDSC208 with two cutoff criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m. Significant intersections and interval depths are rounded to one decimal place.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC208 420.10 424.74 4.64 0.8 0.6 2.2 Including 424.30 424.74 0.44 1.9 4.7 13.2 SDDSC208 428.44 433.56 5.12 0.8 1.2 3.8 Including 428.44 429.98 1.54 1.0 2.2 6.3 Including 433.06 433.56 0.50 1.7 4.0 11.2 SDDSC208 447.98 449.31 1.33 1.7 0.1 2.0 SDDSC208 460.39 468.65 8.26 1.1 0.4 1.9 Including 460.64 461.05 0.41 10.3 2.7 16.8 SDDSC208 478.47 482.20 3.73 4.8 1.2 7.7 Including 478.97 480.70 1.73 8.2 2.5 14.3 SDDSC208 484.23 484.56 0.33 10.1 2.3 15.6 SDDSC208 486.64 487.17 0.53 0.8 4.8 12.3 SDDSC208 503.35 506.36 3.01 1.4 1.3 4.5 Including 503.35 503.50 0.15 13.3 21.5 64.7 SDDSC208 516.95 519.06 2.11 0.6 0.4 1.5 SDDSC208 527.69 530.23 2.54 0.9 0.4 1.8 SDDSC208 534.11 534.38 0.27 5.6 1.2 8.6 SDDSC208 565.68 567.61 1.93 35.9 0.5 37.2 SDDSC208 570.10 570.30 0.20 2.6 3.7 11.5 SDDSC208 579.92 581.22 1.30 1.4 0.1 1.8 SDDSC208 600.10 601.45 1.35 0.8 0.5 2.1 SDDSC208 608.43 610.75 2.32 4.4 0.2 4.8 Including 608.70 609.40 0.70 8.7 0.1 8.9 SDDSC208 619.24 620.06 0.82 2.0 0.4 2.9 SDDSC208 644.64 645.05 0.41 111.5 0.0 111.6 SDDSC208 649.42 651.24 1.82 79.9 0.2 80.5 Including 650.77 651.24 0.47 309.0 0.0 309.1 SDDSC208 662.00 663.48 1.48 4.2 0.0 4.3 SDDSC208 665.62 669.89 4.27 2.4 0.1 2.5 Including 669.65 669.89 0.24 34.4 0.0 34.5 SDDSC208 679.24 679.78 0.54 10.5 0.0 10.5 SDDSC208 684.62 687.00 2.38 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC208 777.12 777.77 0.65 6.0 0.2 6.4 SDDSC208 831.20 832.50 1.30 14.0 0.0 14.0 SDDSC208 420.10 424.74 4.64 0.8 0.6 2.2 Including 424.30 424.74 0.44 1.9 4.7 13.2 SDDSC208 428.44 433.56 5.12 0.8 1.2 3.8 Including 428.44 429.98 1.54 1.0 2.2 6.3 Including 433.06 433.56 0.50 1.7 4.0 11.2 SDDSC208 447.98 449.31 1.33 1.7 0.1 2.0 SDDSC208 460.39 468.65 8.26 1.1 0.4 1.9 Including 460.64 461.05 0.41 10.3 2.7 16.8 SDDSC208 478.47 482.20 3.73 4.8 1.2 7.7 Including 478.97 480.70 1.73 8.2 2.5 14.3 SDDSC208 484.23 484.56 0.33 10.1 2.3 15.6 SDDSC208 486.64 487.17 0.53 0.8 4.8 12.3 SDDSC208 503.35 506.36 3.01 1.4 1.3 4.5 Including 503.35 503.50 0.15 13.3 21.5 64.7 SDDSC208 516.95 519.06 2.11 0.6 0.4 1.5 SDDSC208 527.69 530.23 2.54 0.9 0.4 1.8 SDDSC208 534.11 534.38 0.27 5.6 1.2 8.6 SDDSC208 565.68 567.61 1.93 35.9 0.5 37.2 SDDSC208 570.10 570.30 0.20 2.6 3.7 11.5 SDDSC208 579.92 581.22 1.30 1.4 0.1 1.8 SDDSC208 600.10 601.45 1.35 0.8 0.5 2.1 SDDSC208 608.43 610.75 2.32 4.4 0.2 4.8 Including 608.70 609.40 0.70 8.7 0.1 8.9 SDDSC208 619.24 620.06 0.82 2.0 0.4 2.9 SDDSC208 644.64 645.05 0.41 111.5 0.0 111.6 SDDSC208 649.42 651.24 1.82 79.9 0.2 80.5 Including 650.77 651.24 0.47 309.0 0.0 309.1 SDDSC208 662.00 663.48 1.48 4.2 0.0 4.3 SDDSC208 665.62 669.89 4.27 2.4 0.1 2.5 Including 669.65 669.89 0.24 34.4 0.0 34.5 SDDSC208 679.24 679.78 0.54 10.5 0.0 10.5 SDDSC208 684.62 687.00 2.38 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC208 777.12 777.77 0.65 6.0 0.2 6.4 SDDSC208 831.20 832.50 1.30 14.0 0.0 14.0 SDDSC208 420.10 424.74 4.64 0.8 0.6 2.2 Including 424.30 424.74 0.44 1.9 4.7 13.2 SDDSC208 428.44 433.56 5.12 0.8 1.2 3.8 Including 428.44 429.98 1.54 1.0 2.2 6.3 Including 433.06 433.56 0.50 1.7 4.0 11.2 SDDSC208 447.98 449.31 1.33 1.7 0.1 2.0 SDDSC208 460.39 468.65 8.26 1.1 0.4 1.9 Including 460.64 461.05 0.41 10.3 2.7 16.8 SDDSC208 478.47 482.20 3.73 4.8 1.2 7.7 Including 478.97 480.70 1.73 8.2 2.5 14.3 SDDSC208 484.23 484.56 0.33 10.1 2.3 15.6 SDDSC208 486.64 487.17 0.53 0.8 4.8 12.3 SDDSC208 503.35 506.36 3.01 1.4 1.3 4.5 Including 503.35 503.50 0.15 13.3 21.5 64.7 SDDSC208 516.95 519.06 2.11 0.6 0.4 1.5 SDDSC208 527.69 530.23 2.54 0.9 0.4 1.8 SDDSC208 534.11 534.38 0.27 5.6 1.2 8.6 SDDSC208 565.68 567.61 1.93 35.9 0.5 37.2 SDDSC208 570.10 570.30 0.20 2.6 3.7 11.5 SDDSC208 579.92 581.22 1.30 1.4 0.1 1.8 SDDSC208 600.10 601.45 1.35 0.8 0.5 2.1 SDDSC208 608.43 610.75 2.32 4.4 0.2 4.8 Including 608.70 609.40 0.70 8.7 0.1 8.9 SDDSC208 619.24 620.06 0.82 2.0 0.4 2.9 SDDSC208 644.64 645.05 0.41 111.5 0.0 111.6 SDDSC208 649.42 651.24 1.82 79.9 0.2 80.5 Including 650.77 651.24 0.47 309.0 0.0 309.1 SDDSC208 662.00 663.48 1.48 4.2 0.0 4.3 SDDSC208 665.62 669.89 4.27 2.4 0.1 2.5 Including 669.65 669.89 0.24 34.4 0.0 34.5 SDDSC208 679.24 679.78 0.54 10.5 0.0 10.5 SDDSC208 684.62 687.00 2.38 1.3 0.1 1.4 SDDSC208 777.12 777.77 0.65 6.0 0.2 6.4 SDDSC208 831.20 832.50 1.30 14.0 0.0 14.0

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC180, SDDSC191, SDDSC191W1 and SDDSC208 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq. Individual assay and sample intervals are reported to two decimal places.

Hole number From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC180 817.49 818.26 0.77 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC180 818.26 819.2 0.94 0.16 0.01 0.18 SDDSC180 819.59 820.54 0.95 0.13 0.01 0.15 SDDSC180 820.54 821.52 0.98 0.26 0.02 0.30 SDDSC180 821.52 821.98 0.46 1.66 0.00 1.67 SDDSC180 821.98 823.1 1.12 0.95 0.01 0.97 SDDSC180 823.1 824.22 1.12 0.10 0.01 0.12 SDDSC180 829.98 830.68 0.70 0.23 0.01 0.24 SDDSC180 833.01 833.72 0.71 0.16 0.00 0.17 SDDSC180 833.72 833.85 0.13 3.76 0.01 3.78 SDDSC180 834.45 835.44 0.99 0.26 0.01 0.28 SDDSC180 835.99 836.2 0.21 0.21 0.14 0.54 SDDSC180 836.2 836.33 0.13 0.67 0.07 0.85 SDDSC180 836.67 836.9 0.23 3.52 0.01 3.54 SDDSC180 838.27 839.55 1.28 0.12 0.00 0.13 SDDSC180 839.55 840.25 0.70 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC180 846.44 846.66 0.22 0.52 0.00 0.53 SDDSC180 847.9 848.76 0.86 0.09 0.01 0.12 SDDSC180 855.3 856.4 1.10 0.39 0.00 0.40 SDDSC180 856.4 857.7 1.30 1.46 0.00 1.47 SDDSC180 861.6 862.9 1.30 0.08 0.00 0.09 SDDSC180 879.8 881.1 1.30 0.10 0.00 0.11 SDDSC180 882.4 883.38 0.98 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC180 892.27 892.73 0.46 0.25 0.00 0.25 SDDSC180 897.46 898.23 0.77 0.22 0.00 0.23 SDDSC180 912.4 913.25 0.85 1.78 0.00 1.78 SDDSC180 915.14 915.88 0.74 0.33 0.00 0.34 SDDSC180 922.83 923.77 0.94 0.22 0.00 0.23 SDDSC180 936.42 936.65 0.23 1.69 0.00 1.70 SDDSC180 937.24 938.15 0.91 0.21 0.00 0.22 SDDSC180 938.15 938.3 0.15 8.00 0.00 8.01 SDDSC180 938.3 939.24 0.94 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC180 952.05 952.35 0.30 3.18 0.00 3.18 SDDSC180 960.6 961.4 0.80 0.56 0.00 0.57 SDDSC180 970.3 970.9 0.60 0.28 0.00 0.29 SDDSC180 972.3 972.8 0.50 0.45 0.00 0.46 SDDSC180 989 990.2 1.20 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC180 990.2 990.4 0.20 4.45 0.00 4.45 SDDSC180 1000 1001 1.00 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC180 1006.3 1007.5 1.20 0.65 0.00 0.66 SDDSC180 1007.5 1008.4 0.90 0.89 0.00 0.90 SDDSC180 1008.4 1008.9 0.50 0.24 0.00 0.24 SDDSC180 1010.2 1010.8 0.60 0.17 0.00 0.17 SDDSC180 1010.8 1011.1 0.30 0.90 0.00 0.90 SDDSC180 1012.9 1013.3 0.44 0.46 0.00 0.46 SDDSC180 1023.56 1024.3 0.77 0.40 0.00 0.41 SDDSC180 1024.33 1025.5 1.12 0.38 0.00 0.38 SDDSC180 1025.45 1026.3 0.80 0.19 0.00 0.19 SDDSC180 1026.25 1027 0.71 0.23 0.00 0.23 SDDSC180 1027.92 1028.6 0.72 0.25 0.00 0.25 SDDSC180 1029.8 1030.2 0.43 0.29 0.00 0.30 SDDSC191 841.34 842.48 1.14 0.09 0.00 0.09 SDDSC191 843.07 843.96 0.89 0.33 0.00 0.33 SDDSC191 844.41 845 0.59 0.72 0.01 0.74 SDDSC191 851.3 852.6 1.30 0.08 0.00 0.09 SDDSC191 860.96 861.83 0.87 0.24 0.01 0.26 SDDSC191 861.83 863.1 1.27 0.08 0.00 0.08 SDDSC191 863.1 863.8 0.70 0.74 0.00 0.75 SDDSC191W1 861.01 862.14 1.13 0.25 0.01 0.27 SDDSC191W1 862.35 862.9 0.55 0.32 0.00 0.32 SDDSC191W1 863.07 863.87 0.80 0.33 0.00 0.33 SDDSC191W1 865.5 866.13 0.63 0.16 0.00 0.16 SDDSC191W1 867.14 867.85 0.71 0.50 0.00 0.51 SDDSC191W1 867.85 869.02 1.17 0.10 0.01 0.11 SDDSC191W1 872.65 873.14 0.49 0.24 0.00 0.25 SDDSC191W1 890.7 891.02 0.32 0.21 0.10 0.45 SDDSC191W1 905.82 906.61 0.79 0.27 0.00 0.27 SDDSC191W1 914.38 915.46 1.08 0.10 0.01 0.12 SDDSC191W1 918.47 918.64 0.17 0.61 0.00 0.62 SDDSC191W1 941.78 942.32 0.54 0.39 0.00 0.40 SDDSC191W1 961.13 961.34 0.21 0.41 0.15 0.77 SDDSC191W1 975.44 975.94 0.50 0.26 0.00 0.27 SDDSC191W1 975.94 976.79 0.85 0.31 0.00 0.32 SDDSC191W1 978.72 979.71 0.99 0.39 0.00 0.40 SDDSC191W1 979.71 980.56 0.85 0.14 0.00 0.15 SDDSC191W1 980.56 981.67 1.11 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC191W1 981.67 982.42 0.75 0.13 0.00 0.14 SDDSC191W1 982.42 982.95 0.53 0.20 0.00 0.21 SDDSC191W1 983.37 984.39 1.02 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC208 414.67 414.96 0.29 0.39 0.05 0.50 SDDSC208 414.96 415.96 1.00 0.07 0.01 0.10 SDDSC208 418.08 418.68 0.60 0.17 0.02 0.21 SDDSC208 419.51 420.1 0.59 0.67 0.03 0.74 SDDSC208 420.1 420.34 0.24 1.34 0.01 1.36 SDDSC208 420.34 421.18 0.84 1.43 0.19 1.88 SDDSC208 421.18 421.3 0.12 3.08 0.44 4.13 SDDSC208 421.3 421.66 0.36 0.65 0.03 0.72 SDDSC208 421.66 421.88 0.22 1.20 0.33 1.99 SDDSC208 421.88 422.76 0.88 0.20 0.01 0.23 SDDSC208 422.76 422.92 0.16 1.71 0.39 2.64 SDDSC208 422.92 423.43 0.51 0.37 0.14 0.70 SDDSC208 423.43 423.7 0.27 0.07 0.22 0.60 SDDSC208 423.7 424.3 0.60 0.07 0.05 0.18 SDDSC208 424.3 424.74 0.44 1.93 4.71 13.19 SDDSC208 424.74 425.3 0.56 0.15 0.03 0.23 SDDSC208 425.3 426.26 0.96 0.16 0.04 0.25 SDDSC208 427.68 428.44 0.76 0.48 0.18 0.91 SDDSC208 428.44 428.54 0.10 6.09 2.16 11.25 SDDSC208 428.54 428.8 0.26 2.56 1.66 6.53 SDDSC208 429.48 429.82 0.34 0.12 2.00 4.90 SDDSC208 429.82 429.98 0.16 1.01 12.70 31.36 SDDSC208 429.98 431.07 1.09 0.12 0.10 0.35 SDDSC208 431.07 431.38 0.31 0.80 0.05 0.92 SDDSC208 431.38 431.75 0.37 1.01 0.50 2.21 SDDSC208 431.75 432.11 0.36 0.52 0.36 1.38 SDDSC208 432.11 432.35 0.24 1.03 0.65 2.58 SDDSC208 432.35 432.63 0.28 0.97 0.22 1.50 SDDSC208 432.63 432.84 0.21 0.43 0.25 1.03 SDDSC208 432.84 433.06 0.22 1.12 1.01 3.53 SDDSC208 433.06 433.43 0.37 1.49 4.86 13.11 SDDSC208 433.43 433.56 0.13 2.29 1.53 5.95 SDDSC208 433.56 434.14 0.58 0.41 0.24 0.98 SDDSC208 434.14 435.3 1.16 0.04 0.02 0.09 SDDSC208 435.3 435.75 0.45 0.17 0.08 0.35 SDDSC208 435.75 435.89 0.14 0.51 1.34 3.71 SDDSC208 435.89 436.57 0.68 0.12 0.02 0.18 SDDSC208 438.54 439.2 0.66 0.19 0.01 0.22 SDDSC208 439.2 439.92 0.72 0.25 0.00 0.26 SDDSC208 439.92 440.44 0.52 1.72 0.01 1.74 SDDSC208 440.44 440.92 0.48 1.69 0.01 1.72 SDDSC208 441.89 442.86 0.97 0.24 0.01 0.27 SDDSC208 442.86 443.7 0.84 0.35 0.01 0.37 SDDSC208 447.98 448.67 0.69 2.04 0.16 2.42 SDDSC208 448.67 449.31 0.64 1.41 0.05 1.54 SDDSC208 451.86 452.63 0.77 0.04 0.07 0.20 SDDSC208 452.63 453.1 0.47 0.11 0.08 0.30 SDDSC208 453.1 454.08 0.98 0.11 0.06 0.25 SDDSC208 455.13 455.86 0.73 0.16 0.08 0.35 SDDSC208 457 458.3 1.30 0.11 0.01 0.13 SDDSC208 460.39 460.64 0.25 2.02 1.20 4.89 SDDSC208 460.64 461.05 0.41 10.30 2.71 16.78 SDDSC208 461.05 461.17 0.12 0.82 0.05 0.94 SDDSC208 461.17 461.31 0.14 0.60 0.71 2.30 SDDSC208 462 462.8 0.80 0.53 0.04 0.63 SDDSC208 463.09 463.51 0.42 0.87 0.22 1.40 SDDSC208 463.51 463.92 0.41 0.79 0.62 2.27 SDDSC208 463.92 464.05 0.13 1.29 2.56 7.41 SDDSC208 464.05 464.9 0.85 0.22 0.35 1.06 SDDSC208 464.9 466.18 1.28 0.20 0.08 0.39 SDDSC208 466.58 466.78 0.20 3.32 1.12 6.00 SDDSC208 466.78 467.99 1.21 0.35 0.02 0.40 SDDSC208 467.99 468.65 0.66 1.70 0.02 1.75 SDDSC208 468.65 469.85 1.20 0.35 0.03 0.42 SDDSC208 471 471.91 0.91 0.18 0.03 0.24 SDDSC208 478.47 478.97 0.50 3.52 0.05 3.65 SDDSC208 478.97 479.36 0.39 2.68 1.48 6.22 SDDSC208 479.36 479.82 0.46 20.30 6.76 36.46 SDDSC208 479.82 480.17 0.35 2.92 1.71 7.01 SDDSC208 480.17 480.7 0.53 5.23 0.20 5.71 SDDSC208 480.7 480.98 0.28 4.24 0.25 4.84 SDDSC208 480.98 481.72 0.74 0.17 0.07 0.34 SDDSC208 481.96 482.2 0.24 2.80 0.02 2.86 SDDSC208 482.84 483.23 0.39 0.50 0.03 0.57 SDDSC208 483.23 483.81 0.58 0.67 0.03 0.74 SDDSC208 483.81 484.23 0.42 0.39 0.03 0.46 SDDSC208 484.23 484.45 0.22 1.22 0.30 1.94 SDDSC208 484.45 484.56 0.11 27.80 6.35 42.98 SDDSC208 484.56 485.44 0.88 0.21 0.09 0.43 SDDSC208 485.44 486.64 1.20 0.17 0.24 0.74 SDDSC208 486.64 486.74 0.10 2.06 5.24 14.58 SDDSC208 486.97 487.17 0.20 1.03 10.10 25.17 SDDSC208 489.46 489.65 0.19 0.09 0.75 1.88 SDDSC208 503 503.35 0.35 0.58 0.10 0.82 SDDSC208 503.35 503.5 0.15 13.30 21.50 64.69 SDDSC208 503.5 504.7 1.20 0.93 0.06 1.06 SDDSC208 505.88 506.23 0.35 1.79 0.95 4.06 SDDSC208 506.23 506.36 0.13 3.48 1.68 7.50 SDDSC208 508.85 509.56 0.71 0.19 0.02 0.23 SDDSC208 509.56 510.07 0.51 0.54 0.05 0.66 SDDSC208 510.07 510.53 0.46 0.13 0.07 0.31 SDDSC208 510.53 511.18 0.65 0.21 0.04 0.30 SDDSC208 514.05 514.34 0.29 0.73 0.57 2.09 SDDSC208 515.49 516.54 1.05 0.07 0.01 0.10 SDDSC208 516.95 517.05 0.10 2.06 0.32 2.82 SDDSC208 517.05 517.64 0.59 1.37 0.04 1.46 SDDSC208 518.95 519.06 0.11 2.09 6.21 16.93 SDDSC208 521.18 521.33 0.15 0.28 2.09 5.28 SDDSC208 525.02 526.27 1.25 0.04 0.02 0.09 SDDSC208 527.69 527.97 0.28 0.63 0.49 1.80 SDDSC208 528.81 529.58 0.77 0.90 0.21 1.40 SDDSC208 529.58 530.23 0.65 2.20 1.06 4.73 SDDSC208 530.23 530.83 0.60 0.18 0.26 0.80 SDDSC208 533.08 533.47 0.39 0.34 0.03 0.41 SDDSC208 534.11 534.38 0.27 5.62 1.24 8.58 SDDSC208 536.9 537.41 0.51 0.11 0.04 0.21 SDDSC208 537.41 537.6 0.19 0.49 0.58 1.88 SDDSC208 537.6 537.98 0.38 0.84 0.24 1.41 SDDSC208 543.38 543.64 0.26 0.09 0.42 1.09 SDDSC208 544.12 544.96 0.84 0.10 0.03 0.18 SDDSC208 562.82 563.4 0.58 0.09 0.08 0.27 SDDSC208 563.4 563.63 0.23 3.79 0.02 3.84 SDDSC208 565.68 566.12 0.44 109.00 0.27 109.65 SDDSC208 567.08 567.61 0.53 40.30 1.70 44.36 SDDSC208 569.88 570.1 0.22 0.02 0.24 0.59 SDDSC208 570.1 570.3 0.20 2.63 3.71 11.50 SDDSC208 579.92 581.22 1.30 1.43 0.14 1.76 SDDSC208 581.61 582.76 1.15 0.68 0.03 0.75 SDDSC208 586.71 586.91 0.20 0.75 1.52 4.38 SDDSC208 589.84 590.03 0.19 5.82 0.04 5.91 SDDSC208 592.23 592.5 0.27 0.54 0.02 0.58 SDDSC208 592.5 592.76 0.26 1.65 0.01 1.68 SDDSC208 599.42 599.71 0.29 0.37 0.07 0.55 SDDSC208 600.1 600.8 0.70 0.90 0.32 1.66 SDDSC208 600.8 601.02 0.22 0.28 0.29 0.97 SDDSC208 601.02 601.27 0.25 0.26 0.17 0.67 SDDSC208 601.27 601.45 0.18 2.02 2.05 6.92 SDDSC208 608.43 608.7 0.27 3.71 0.06 3.85 SDDSC208 608.7 609.4 0.70 8.69 0.08 8.87 SDDSC208 609.4 609.75 0.35 1.99 0.25 2.59 SDDSC208 609.75 610.75 1.00 2.45 0.20 2.93 SDDSC208 618 618.92 0.92 0.16 0.03 0.22 SDDSC208 619.24 619.84 0.60 0.51 0.30 1.23 SDDSC208 619.84 620.06 0.22 6.10 0.50 7.30 SDDSC208 620.06 620.69 0.63 0.05 0.21 0.55 SDDSC208 620.69 621.12 0.43 0.23 0.15 0.59 SDDSC208 621.12 622.18 1.06 0.15 0.07 0.31 SDDSC208 622.18 623.13 0.95 0.22 0.01 0.23 SDDSC208 632.04 633.05 1.01 0.27 0.08 0.46 SDDSC208 637.35 638.02 0.67 0.22 0.49 1.39 SDDSC208 639.06 639.7 0.64 0.08 0.04 0.18 SDDSC208 639.7 640.7 1.00 0.11 0.02 0.15 SDDSC208 640.7 641.7 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.13 SDDSC208 644.64 644.95 0.31 113.00 0.01 113.02 SDDSC208 644.95 645.05 0.10 107.00 0.02 107.05 SDDSC208 649.42 649.6 0.18 1.42 2.08 6.39 SDDSC208 650.77 651.24 0.47 309.00 0.03 309.06 SDDSC208 658.2 659.02 0.82 0.25 0.06 0.40 SDDSC208 660.05 660.79 0.74 0.07 0.05 0.18 SDDSC208 662 662.1 0.10 1.40 0.00 1.41 SDDSC208 662.1 662.55 0.45 1.72 0.01 1.75 SDDSC208 662.55 662.84 0.29 1.52 0.01 1.55 SDDSC208 662.84 663.03 0.19 2.80 0.01 2.83 SDDSC208 663.03 663.48 0.45 9.75 0.01 9.78 SDDSC208 665.62 665.88 0.26 0.87 0.73 2.61 SDDSC208 667.73 668.74 1.01 1.01 0.07 1.17 SDDSC208 668.74 669.1 0.36 1.19 0.03 1.27 SDDSC208 669.1 669.65 0.55 0.35 0.02 0.41 SDDSC208 669.65 669.89 0.24 34.40 0.02 34.45 SDDSC208 679.07 679.24 0.17 0.65 0.02 0.70 SDDSC208 679.24 679.78 0.54 10.50 0.02 10.54 SDDSC208 684.62 684.96 0.34 7.27 0.03 7.34 SDDSC208 686.71 687 0.29 1.90 0.51 3.12 SDDSC208 687.81 688.19 0.38 0.20 0.05 0.31 SDDSC208 689.57 690.34 0.77 0.26 0.05 0.37 SDDSC208 690.34 690.69 0.35 0.41 0.05 0.52 SDDSC208 691.13 691.32 0.19 0.38 0.18 0.81 SDDSC208 691.32 691.61 0.29 0.50 0.18 0.93 SDDSC208 691.61 692.08 0.47 0.17 0.10 0.40 SDDSC208 692.08 692.4 0.32 1.82 0.01 1.84 SDDSC208 692.4 692.82 0.42 0.37 0.02 0.41 SDDSC208 693.22 693.4 0.18 0.43 0.07 0.60 SDDSC208 694.56 694.66 0.10 6.69 0.69 8.34 SDDSC208 703.7 703.85 0.15 1.51 0.28 2.18 SDDSC208 703.85 704.15 0.30 0.29 0.09 0.51 SDDSC208 709.85 710.47 0.62 0.92 0.00 0.93 SDDSC208 710.47 710.85 0.38 1.52 0.00 1.53 SDDSC208 712.83 713.82 0.99 0.11 0.00 0.12 SDDSC208 714.4 714.75 0.35 3.80 0.04 3.89 SDDSC208 759.68 760.8 1.12 0.06 0.02 0.10 SDDSC208 760.8 761.24 0.44 0.84 0.02 0.88 SDDSC208 776.76 777.02 0.26 4.48 0.01 4.50 SDDSC208 777.12 777.37 0.25 4.78 0.06 4.91 SDDSC208 777.37 777.77 0.40 6.77 0.22 7.30 SDDSC208 777.77 778.08 0.31 0.27 0.07 0.44 SDDSC208 778.24 778.71 0.47 0.29 0.02 0.34 SDDSC208 784.04 784.6 0.56 0.20 0.04 0.28 SDDSC208 784.6 784.92 0.32 1.40 0.02 1.44 SDDSC208 790.3 791.08 0.78 0.26 0.00 0.26 SDDSC208 791.08 792 0.92 0.06 0.02 0.12 SDDSC208 792 792.45 0.45 0.39 0.01 0.41 SDDSC208 793.6 794.41 0.81 0.40 0.01 0.42 SDDSC208 794.8 796.1 1.30 0.05 0.01 0.08 SDDSC208 796.1 797 0.90 0.22 0.01 0.24 SDDSC208 827.52 828.08 0.56 1.68 0.00 1.69 SDDSC208 831.2 832.5 1.30 14.00 0.01 14.03 SDDSC208 833.8 835.03 1.23 0.09 0.00 0.10 SDDSC208 835.44 836 0.56 1.35 0.00 1.36

JORC Table 1

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralization that are Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralization types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Sampling has been conducted on drill core (half core for >90% and quarter core for check samples), grab samples (field samples of in-situ bedrock and boulders; including duplicate samples), trench samples (rock chips, including duplicates) and soil samples (including duplicate samples).

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS.

Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps

Locations of field samples were obtained by using a GPS, generally to an accuracy of within 5 metres. Drill hole and trench locations have been confirmed to <1 metre using a differential GPS. Samples locations have also been verified by plotting locations on the high-resolution Lidar maps Drill core is marked for cutting and cut using an automated diamond saw used by Company staff in Kilmore.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay.

At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay.

Samples are bagged at the core saw and transported to the Bendigo On Site Laboratory for assay. At On Site samples are crushed using a jaw crusher combined with a rotary splitter and a 1 kg split is separated for pulverizing (LM5) and assay. Standard fire assay techniques are used for gold assay on a 30 g charge by experienced staff (used to dealing with high sulfide and stibnite-rich charges). On Site gold method by fire assay code PE01S.

Screen fire assay is used to understand gold grain-size distribution where coarse gold is evident.

ICP-OES is used to analyse the aqua regia digested pulp for an additional 12 elements (method BM011) and over-range antimony is measured using flame AAS (method known as B050).

Soil samples were sieved in the field and an 80-mesh sample bagged and transported to ALS Global laboratories in Brisbane for super-low level gold analysis on a 50 g samples by method ST44 (using aqua regia and ICP-MS).

Grab and rock chip samples are generally submitted to On Site Laboratories for standard fire assay and 12 element ICP-OES as described above. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc.) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). HQ or NQ diameter diamond drill core, oriented using Axis Champ orientation tool with the orientation line marked on the base of the drill core by the driller/offsider.

A standard 3 metre core barrel has been found to be most effective in both the hard and soft rocks in the project. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. Core recoveries were maximised using HQ or NQ diamond drill core with careful control over water pressure to maintain soft-rock integrity and prevent loss of fines from soft drill core. Recoveries are determined on a metre-by-metre basis in the core shed using a tape measure against marked up drill core checking against driller's core blocks.

Plots of grade versus recovery and RQD (described below) show no trends relating to loss of drill core, or fines. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography.

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. Geotechnical logging of the drill core takes place on racks in the company core shed.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees.

Core recoveries are measured for each metre

RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis.

Core orientations marked at the drill rig are checked for consistency, and base of core orientation lines are marked on core where two or more orientations match within 10 degrees. Core recoveries are measured for each metre RQD measurements (cumulative quantity of core sticks > 10 cm in a metre) are made on a metre-by-metre basis. Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

The ½ core cutting line is placed approximately 10 degrees above the orientation line so the orientation line is retained in the core tray for future work.

Geological logging of drill core includes the following parameters:

Rock types, lithology

Alteration

Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured)

Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite)

Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite)

Rock types, lithology Alteration Structural information (orientations of veins, bedding, fractures using standard alpha-beta measurements from orientation line; or, in the case of un-oriented parts of the core, the alpha angles are measured) Veining (quartz, carbonate, stibnite) Key minerals (visible under hand lens, e.g. gold, stibnite) 100% of drill core is logged for all components described above into the company MX logging database.

Logging is fully quantitative, although the description of lithology and alteration relies on visible observations by trained geologists.

Each tray of drill core is photographed (wet and dry) after it is fully marked up for sampling and cutting.

Logging is considered to be at an appropriate quantitative standard to use in future studies. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc. and whether sampled wet or dry.

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling.

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. Drill core is typically half-core sampled using an Almonte core saw. The drill core orientation line is retained.

Quarter core is used when taking sampling duplicates (termed FDUP in the database).

Sampling representivity is maximised by always taking the same side of the drill core (whenever oriented), and consistently drawing a cut line on the core where orientation is not possible. The field technician draws these lines.

Sample sizes are maximised for coarse gold by using half core, and using quarter core and half core splits (laboratory duplicates) allows an estimation of nugget effect.

In mineralized rock the company uses approximately 10% of ¼ core duplicates, certified reference materials (suitable OREAS materials), laboratory sample duplicates and instrument repeats.

In the soil sampling program duplicates were obtained every 20th sample and the laboratory inserted low-level gold standards regularly into the sample flow. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. The fire assay technique for gold used by On Site is a globally recognised method, and over-range follow-ups including gravimetric finish and screen fire assay are standard. Of significance at the On Site laboratory is the presence of fire assay personnel who are experienced in dealing with high sulfide charges (especially those with high stibnite contents) - this substantially reduces the risk of in accurate reporting in complex sulfide-gold charges.

Where screen fire assay is used, this assay will be reported instead of the original fire assay.

The ICP-OES technique is a standard analytical technique for assessing elemental concentrations. The digest used (aqua regia) is excellent for the dissolution of sulfides (in this case generally stibnite, pyrite and trace arsenopyrite), but other silicate-hosted elements, in particular vanadium (V), may only be partially dissolved. These silicate-hosted elements are not important in the determination of the quantity of gold, antimony, arsenic or sulphur.

A portable XRF has been used in a qualitative manner on drill core to ensure appropriate core samples have been taken (no pXRF data are reported or included in the MX database).

Acceptable levels of accuracy and precision have been established using the following methods

¼ duplicates - half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au.

Blanks - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au.

Certified Reference Materials - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value.

Laboratory splits - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats.

Laboratory CRMs - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data

Laboratory precision - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported.

- half core is split into quarters and given separate sample numbers (commonly in mineralized core) - low to medium gold grades indicate strong correlation, dropping as the gold grade increases over 40 g/t Au. - blanks are inserted after visible gold and in strongly mineralized rocks to confirm that the crushing and pulping are not affected by gold smearing onto the crusher and LM5 swing mill surfaces. Results are excellent, generally below detection limit and a single sample at 0.03 g/t Au. - OREAS CRMs have been used throughout the project including blanks, low (<1 g/t Au), medium (up to 5 g/t Au) and high-grade gold samples (> 5 g/t Au). Results are automatically checked on data import into the MX database to fall within 2 standard deviations of the expected value. - On Site conducts splits of both coarse crush and pulp duplicates as quality control and reports all data. In particular, high Au samples have the most repeats. - On Site regularly inserts their own CRM materials into the process flow and reports all data - duplicate measurements of solutions (both Au from fire assay and other elements from the aqua regia digests) are made regularly by the laboratory and reported. Accuracy and precision have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis.

have been determined carefully by using the sampling and measurement techniques described above during the sampling (accuracy) and laboratory (accuracy and precision) stages of the analysis. Soil sample company duplicates and laboratory certified reference materials all fall within expected ranges. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel.

The use of twinned holes.

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. The Independent Geologist has visited Sunday Creek drill sites and inspected drill core held at the Kilmore core shed.

Visual inspection of drill intersections matches both the geological descriptions in the database and the expected assay data (for example, gold and stibnite visible in drill core is matched by high Au and Sb results in assays).

In addition, on receipt of results Company geologists assess the gold, antimony and arsenic results to verify that the intersections returned expected data.

The electronic data storage in the MX database is of a high standard. Primary logging data are entered directly by the geologists and field technicians and the assay data are electronically matched against sample number on return from the laboratory.

Certified reference materials, ¼ core field duplicates (FDUP), laboratory splits and duplicates and instrument repeats are all recorded in the database.

Exports of data include all primary data, from hole SDDSC077B onwards after discussion with SRK Consulting. Prior to this gold was averaged across primary, field and lab duplicates.

Adjustments to assay data are recorded by MX, and none are present (or required).

Twinned drill holes are not available at this stage of the project. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation.

Specification of the grid system used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. Differential GPS used to locate drill collars, trenches and some workings

Standard GPS for some field locations (grab and soils samples), verified against Lidar data.

The grid system used throughout is Geocentric datum of Australia 1994; Map Grid Zone 55 (GDA94_Z55), also referred to as ELSG 28355. Reported azimuths also relate to MGA55 (GDA94_Z55).

Topographic control is excellent owing to sub 10 cm accuracy from Lidar data. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied.

Whether sample compositing has been applied. The data spacing is suitable for reporting of exploration results - evidence for this is based on the improving predictability of high-grade gold-antimony intersections.

At this time, the data spacing and distribution are not sufficient for the reporting of Mineral Resource Estimates. This however may change as knowledge of grade controls increase with future drill programs.

Samples have been composited to a 1 g/t AuEq over 2.0 m width for lower grades and 5 g/t AuEq over 1.0 m width for higher grades in table 3. All individual assays above 0.1 g/t AuEq have been reported to two decimal places with no compositing in table 4. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralized structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. The true thickness of the mineralized intervals reported are interpreted to be approximately 55-70% of the sampled thickness.

Drilling is oriented in an optimum direction when considering the combination of host rock orientation and apparent vein control on gold and antimony grade.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify.

The steep nature of some of the veins may give increases in apparent thickness of some intersections, but more drilling is required to quantify. A sampling bias is not evident from the data collected to date (drill holes cut across mineralized structures at a moderate angle). Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. Drill core is delivered to the Kilmore core logging shed by either the drill contractor or company field staff. Samples are marked up and cut by company staff at the Kilmore core shed, in an automated diamond saw and bagged before loaded onto strapped secured pallets and trucked by company staff to Bendigo for submission to the laboratory. There is no evidence in any stage of the process, or in the data for any sample security issues. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. Continuous monitoring of CRM results, blanks and duplicates is undertaken by geologists and the company data geologist. Mr Michael Hudson for SXG has the orientation, logging and assay data.

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement

and land tenure

status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. The Sunday Creek Project, previously known as the Clonbinane Project, is covered by the Retention Licence RL 6040 and is surrounded by Exploration Licence EL6163 and Exploration Licence EL7232. All the licences are 100% held by Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. Exploration done by

other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. The Sunday Creek project is a high level orogenic (or epizonal) Fosterville-style deposit. Small scale mining has been undertaken in the project area since the 1880s continuing through to the early 1900s. Historical production occurred with multiple small shafts and alluvial workings across the Clonbinane Goldfield permits. Production of note occurred at the Clonbinane area with total production being reported as 41,000 oz gold at a grade of 33 g/t gold (Leggo and Holdsworth, 2013)

Work in and nearby to the Sunday Creek Project area by previous explorers typically focused on finding bulk, shallow deposits. Beadell Resources were the first to drill deeper targets and Southern Cross have continued their work in the Sunday Creek Project area.

EL54 - Eastern Prospectors Pty Ltd

Rock chip sampling around Christina, Apollo and Golden Dyke mines.

Rock chip sampling down the Christina mine shaft. Resistivity survey over the Golden Dyke. Five diamond drill holes around Christina, two of which have assays. ELs 872 & 975 - CRA Exploration Pty Ltd

Exploration focused on finding low grade, high tonnage deposits. The tenements were relinquished after the area was found to be prospective but not economic.

Stream sediment samples around the Golden Dyke and Reedy Creek areas. Results were better around the Golden Dyke. 45 dump samples around Golden Dyke old workings showed good correlation between gold, arsenic and antimony.

Soil samples over the Golden Dyke to define boundaries of dyke and mineralization. Two costeans parallel to the Golden Dyke targeting soil anomalies. Costeans since rehabilitated by SXG. ELs 827 & 1520 - BHP Minerals Ltd

Exploration targeting open cut gold mineralization peripheral to SXG tenements. ELs 1534, 1603 & 3129 - Ausminde Holdings Pty Ltd

Targeting shallow, low grade gold. Trenching around the Golden Dyke prospect and results interpreted along with CRAs costeans. 29 RC/Aircore holes totalling 959 m sunk into the Apollo, Rising Sun and Golden Dyke target areas. ELs 4460 & 4987 - Beadell Resources Ltd

ELs 4460 and 4497 were granted to Beadell Resources in November 2007. Beadell successfully drilled 30 RC holes, including second diamond tail holes in the Golden Dyke/Apollo target areas. Both tenements were 100% acquired by Auminco Goldfields Pty Ltd in late 2012 and combined into one tenement EL4987.

Nagambie Resources Ltd purchased Auminco Goldfields in July 2014. EL4987 expired late 2015, during which time Nagambie Resources applied for a retention licence (RL6040) covering three square kilometres over the Sunday Creek Project. RL6040 was granted July 2017.

Clonbinane Goldfield Pty Ltd was purchased by Mawson Gold Ltd in February 2020.



Mawson drilled 30 holes for 6,928 m and made the first discoveries to depth. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of

mineralization. Refer to the description in the main body of the release. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following

information for all Material drill holes: easting and northing of the drill hole collar elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar dip and azimuth of the hole down hole length and interception depth hole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Refer to appendices Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high-grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. See "Further Information" and "Metal Equivalent Calculation" in main text of press release. Relationship

between

mineralization

widths and

intercept lengths These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.

If the geometry of the mineralization with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g 'down hole

length, true width not known'). See reporting of true widths in the body of the press release. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported. These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. The results of the diamond drilling are displayed in the figures in the announcement. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high-grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. All results above 0.1 g/t Au have been tabulated in this announcement. The results are considered representative with no intended bias.

Core loss, where material, is disclosed in tabulated drill intersections. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. Preliminary testing was reported in January 11, 2024. This established the general metallurgical test procedure for samples from the Sunday Creek deposits and demonstrated the basis for confidence in establishing prospects for economic recovery of contained gold and antimony to three separate products: Metallic gold product by gravity recovery Antimony-gold flotation concentrate Pyrite-arsenopyrite-gold flotation concentrate

Testing has now been expanded to include samples from additional zones of the mineral deposits and to refine metallurgical processes. The aim was to improve aspects of antimony concentrate production, maximise gold recovery to a high-grade metallic product, and to further investigate the nature of gold occurrence.

The work, conducted by ALS Burnie Laboratories, focused on: Improving selectivity between sulphide minerals in the antimony flotation stage whilst maintaining high overall gold recovery. Further processing of the flotation concentrates, to assess the metallurgical response of contained gold. Mineralogical examination of selected product samples.

It was demonstrated that, with appropriate process conditions, high antimony and gold recovery could be maintained whilst rejecting arsenic and iron sulphides in the first flotation stage. The antimony concentrate produced (~50% Sb, <0.2% As) is deemed to be attractive to the smelter market.

Recovery of antimony to concentrate varied with feed type, and ranged from 83% to 93% for the samples tested from the antimony rich zones.

Additional metallic gold was recovered from the flotation concentrate by gravity separation.

The gold grade of the concentrate is a function of the proportion of feed gold associated with arsenic-iron sulphides, the ratio of gold to antimony in the feed, the gold recovered to the metallic gold product, and the flotation rate of gold in the first flotation stage.

High overall gold recovery was achieved with all samples tested.

Further Work Additional characterization testing across deposit zones Locked cycle testing to confirm overall recoveries Multi-stage cleaning optimization to maximize concentrate quality Pilot plant evaluation of larger samples Process plant design studies targeting Q1 2027 completion

Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. The Company has stated it will drill 200,000 m through 2025 to Q1 2027.

See diagrams in presentation which highlight current and future drill plans.

