

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A mildly positive sentiment is prevailing in the cryptocurrency markets as world markets brace for the release of the recent FOMC minutes. Markets also digested reports of a possible leadership change at the European Central Bank. Fears of a conflict in the Middle East region ebbed after Iran and the U.S. reached an understanding on the main 'guiding principles' in nuclear peace talks, which boosted risk appetite. Overall crypto market capitalization has increased close to half a percent in the past 24 hours.



With a recent softening in consumer price inflation in the U.S., hopes of an easing in the Federal Reserve's monetary policy framework also supported sentiment. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of the Fed's current target rate of 3.50-3.75 percent decreasing to 3.25-3.5 percent is around 8 percent for the review on March 18, around 22 percent for the review on April 29 and a little more than 50 percent for the review on June 17.



Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization is currently at $2.34 trillion, gaining 0.45 percent in the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume has however decreased 1.1 percent overnight to $84 billion.



The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market shows a reading of 12 denoting extreme fear. It was 13 a day ago implying a slight respite from bearish pressures.



Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency is trading flat at $67,790.53. The current price is around 46 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has added 1.8 percent in the past week but is saddled with year-to-date losses of 22.5 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $68,434.43 and $66,615.28.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $105 million on Tuesday versus net inflows of $15 million on Friday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded net outflows of $120 million. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) recorded net inflows of $36 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Data from Coinglass shows that Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR), the leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Bitcoin champion Michael Saylor has on Tuesday acquired 2,486 Bitcoins worth $168 million, lifting its total holdings of Bitcoins to 717,132. The average cost of the holdings has reduced to $76,027 from $76,056 earlier.



Ethereum has rallied 1.8 percent overnight as it rose to $1,997.97. The leading alternate coin is trading 60 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,037.16 and $1,941.78.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $49 million on Tuesday versus $10 million on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net inflows of $23 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has improved four notches to the 74th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Bitcoin currently dominates 58.03 percent of the overall crypto market followed by Ethereum with an overall market share of 10.35 percent. With a market capitalization of $314 billion, stablecoins account for 13.4 percent of the overall crypto market.



4th ranked XRP added 1.6 percent overnight to trade at $1.47, around 62 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



5th ranked BNB gained 0.60 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $619.60. BNB is trading 55 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



The price of 7th ranked Solana decreased 0.56 percent overnight to $84.54. SOL's current price is around 71 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall lost 0.54 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2802. The trading price is 36 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin also gained 1.7 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1004. DOGE is trading 86 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Bitcoin Cash (BCH) added 0.30 percent and is currently trading at $559.72 which is 87 percent below the cryptocurrency's record high of $4,355.62 touched on December 20, 2017.



30th ranked World Liberty Financial (WLFI) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with an addition of 18.4 percent.



79th ranked pippin (PIPPIN) topped overnight losses among the top 100 crypto currencies with a decline of more than 20 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News