iFabric Corp. Launches Frontline Clinically Validated Antimicrobial Scrubs at Major Canadian Wholesale Club Retailer

New Brand Expands Commercial Reach of PROTX2 and ecoPEL, the Company's Proprietary Antimicrobial and Durable Water Repellant Technologies

Peer-Reviewed Clinical Study Demonstrates Real World Statistically Significant Bacterial Reduction on Scrubs Treated with PROTX2 and ecoPEL Combination

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has launched Frontline, a new medical apparel "scrubs" brand engineered and manufactured by IFTNA, for sale at a major Canadian wholesale club retailer.

The Company believes this launch represents a significant commercial milestone in bringing clinically-proven infection prevention textile technology to a broader market of healthcare professionals, while establishing IFTNA's expanding role as a full-scope partner delivering proprietary technologies from chemistry development through finished consumer products distributed at major retailer scale.

Frontline scrubs incorporate IFTNA's PROTX2 antimicrobial technology together with ecoPEL fluorine-free durable water repellent technology, the same combination of technologies validated in IFTNA's clinical trial, the results of which were peer-reviewed and published last year in the Journal of Hospital Infection. This trial demonstrated statistically significant reductions in surface bacterial contamination on treated scrubs worn in real-world healthcare environments compared to untreated scrubs.

https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/S0195-6701(25)00222-1/fulltext

"Frontline scrubs translate peer-reviewed clinical evidence into accessible, everyday apparel built for the realities of modern healthcare - long shifts, frequent laundering, and regular exposure to bacteria from fluids and surfaces," said Giancarlo Beevis, President & CEO of IFTNA. "By combining PROTX2 antimicrobial protection with ecoPEL water repellant durability and sustainable chemistry, we're delivering clinically-validated performance through one of North America's most trusted, value-focused retail platforms."

The following Frontline products are now available online:

https://www.costco.ca/frontline-womens-two-pocket-v-neck-scrub-top.product.4000369204.html

https://www.costco.ca/frontline-womens-scrub-jogger.product.4000425176.html

Expanding Market Access for Clinically-Validated Antimicrobial Technology

The Company developed Frontline to bring the clinically-supported performance benefits of PROTX2 and ecoPEL treated scrubs to a broader population of healthcare professionals and make it accessible through a highly-scalable retail channel.

"Healthcare professionals have increasingly demanded antimicrobial solutions supported by rigorous clinical data rather than marketing claims alone," continued Mr. Beevis. "The peer-reviewed validation of our technology platform, combined with adoption by major retail partners, positions IFTNA to address what we believe is a substantial and growing demand for clinically-proven infection control apparel in healthcare settings."

The Frontline assortment is launching initially on the Wholesaler's national e-commerce platform. Subject to member adoption, retailer planning, and other commercial considerations, the Company believes the program has the potential to expand to additional product assortments and, in time, to brick-and-mortar locations.

This launch marks the second major retail adoption of IFTNA's performance-apparel technologies in a program where IFTNA serves as the end-to-end partner across branding, product design, development, and manufacturing. The Company views this as an important validation of IFTNA's ability to deliver full-scope programs at scale, moving from lab-engineered chemistries and textile finishing to product design and manufacturing of consumer-ready products

Further, this launch provides validation of IFTNA's ability to commercialize its proprietary antimicrobial and sustainability-focused technology platforms at retail scale. With heightened awareness of the need for infection prevention and the growing healthcare sector demand for clinically-validated solutions, the Company believes IFTNA's proprietary technology position and demonstrated ability to deliver full-scope programs creates significant opportunities for continued category expansion and market penetration in both the medical and performance apparel segments.

About iFabric Corp.

iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) develops, licenses, and commercializes innovative performance technologies for textiles and apparel. Through its Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) division, iFabric partners with global brands and retailers to deliver enhanced fabric functionality-ranging from antimicrobial technologies to PFAS-free water repellency-across multiple end uses. For more information, visit www.ifabriccorp.com.

About IFTNA

Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of iFabric Corp., engineers and supplies proprietary textile chemistries and provides end-to-end program capabilities spanning technology integration, product development, branding support, and manufacturing execution across consumer, medical, and industrial markets.

About PROTX2

PROTX2 is an eco-friendly textile technology designed to provide antimicrobial and anti-odour protection. When applied, PROTX2 is engineered to deliver durable performance intended to last through the life of the garment.

About ecoPEL

ecoPEL is a fluorine-free durable water repellent ("DWR") technology designed to help deliver water repellency while maintaining fabric comfort and breathability, and to support sustainability objectives by avoiding fluorinated chemistry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding product launches, future market adoption, potential expansion from e-commerce to warehouse distribution, and anticipated performance attributes of products. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. iFabric undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Hylton Karon, President & CEO

Tel: 647.297.9815

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com

Giancarlo Beevis, COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

