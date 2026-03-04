iFabric Corp. Announces 1,000 Store Expansion of Doctor's Choice Scrubs at U.S. National Retailer

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA"), has secured a 1,000-store expansion of Doctor's Choice scrubs at a leading U.S. national big-box retailer. This expansion significantly broadens in-store access to Doctor's Choice scrubs following the program's initial rollout, which began online and progressed into stores during late 2025.

The Company believes this expanded footprint reflects the retailer's confidence in the Doctor's Choice scrubs program and validates both the strong consumer acceptance of the brand and the performance benefits delivered by the IFTNA proprietary textile technologies integrated into the collection.

"An expansion of this magnitude is a tremendous milestone for Doctor's Choice scrubs and for IFTNA," said Giancarlo Beevis, President & CEO of IFTNA. "A move to an additional 1,000 stores is a clear signal that the retailer believes in the product, the brand, and-most importantly-the differentiated performance story our technologies deliver to healthcare professionals every day," added Mr. Beevis.

Doctor's Choice technology enhanced scrubs were developed to combine comfort, durability, and practical clinical features with IFTNA's performance finishes. The current Doctor's Choice scrub platforms integrate multiple IFTNA technologies, including:

PROTX2 (Advanced Antimicrobial) combined with ecoPEL (Durable Water Repellency)

PROTX2 (Advanced Antimicrobial) combined with DryTX (Moisture Management)

PROTX2 and ecoPEL have been supported by IFTNA's recently announced peer-reviewed clinical trial results, which demonstrated statistically significant reductions in surface bacterial contamination on treated scrubs worn in real-world healthcare environments compared to untreated scrubs. The published trial results can be found at:

https://www.journalofhospitalinfection.com/article/S0195-6701(25)00222-1/fulltext

"Healthcare professionals have been waiting a long time for medical textiles that don't just claim performance-but are supported by real clinical evidence," continued Mr. Beevis. "We believe there is pent-up demand across the medical community for apparel that can offer an added layer of protection for professionals and their patients. The rapid expansion of Doctor's Choice scrubs strongly reinforces that demand and the end-user acceptance of this game-changing and clinically-validated technology," concluded Giancarlo Beevis.

The Doctor's Choice scrub assortment is available both online and through the retailer's expanding store network. Consumers can view the Doctor's Choice collection online at:

https://www.walmart.com/brand/doctorschoice/10004621

About iFabric Corp.

iFabric Corp. (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) develops, licenses, and commercializes innovative performance technologies for textiles and apparel. Through its Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) division, iFabric partners with global brands and retailers to deliver enhanced fabric functionality-ranging from antimicrobial technologies to moisture management and PFAS-free water repellency-across diverse end uses. For more information, visit www.ifabriccorp.com.

About IFTNA

Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of iFabric Corp., engineers and supplies proprietary textile chemistries-including PROTX2, ecoPEL, and DryTX-and provides end-to-end program capabilities spanning technology integration, product development, branding support, and manufacturing execution across consumer, medical, and industrial markets.

About PROTX2

PROTX2 is an eco-friendly textile technology designed to provide antimicrobial and anti-odour protection. When applied, PROTX2 is engineered to deliver durable performance intended to last through the life of the garment.

About ecoPEL

ecoPEL is a fluorine-free durable water repellent ("DWR") technology designed to help deliver water repellency while maintaining fabric comfort and breathability, and to support sustainability objectives by avoiding fluorinated chemistry.

About DryTX

DryTX is a moisture-management technology designed to help improve comfort through wicking and quick-dry properties.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the scope and timing of store expansion, market adoption, future distribution, and anticipated performance attributes of products. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. iFabric undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Hylton Karon, President & CEO

Tel: 647.297.9815

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com

Giancarlo Beevis, COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

