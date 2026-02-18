

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Positive sentiment prevails in global markets despite anxiety ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes and lingering concerns about artificial intelligence.



Major equity benchmarks are trading in the green as markets gauged a batch of fresh corporate earnings. Wall Street Futures are trading firmly above the flatline. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a strong positive note. Earlier, Asian markets too finished trading with gains.



The dollar index has firmed up. Bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Crude oil prices increased as investors assessed progress in U.S.-Iran talks. Gold recouped a portion of recent losses as markets waited for the FOMC minutes. Cryptocurrencies are trading on a mixed note.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,767.60, up 0.47% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,878.50, up 0.52% Germany's DAX at 25,236.77, up 0.93% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,660.50, up 0.99% France's CAC 40 at 8,405.86, up 0.53% Euro Stoxx 50 at 6,076.65, up 0.91% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 57,131.00, up 1.00% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 9,007.00, up 0.54% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,082.07, down 1.26% (Feb 13) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,705.94, up 0.52% (Feb 16)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1832, down 0.18% GBP/USD at 1.3567, up 0.07% USD/JPY at 153.74, up 0.22% AUD/USD at 0.7073, down 0.20% USD/CAD at 1.3653, up 0.12% Dollar Index at 97.31, up 0.15%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.070%, up 0.44% Germany at 2.7431%, up 0.00% France at 3.318%, down 0.06% U.K. at 4.3730%, down 0.16% Japan at 2.144%, up 0.28%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $68.28, up 1.28%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Apr) at $63.06, up 1.28%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $4,933.74, up 0.57%. Silver Futures (Mar) at $75.69, up 2.93%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $67,348.91, down 0.77% Ethereum at $1,982.88, up 0.70% XRP at $1.47, up 0.97% BNB at $615.69, down 0.29% Solana at $83.49, down 1.72%



