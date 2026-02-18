Costamare Inc. Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2025

MONACO, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. ("Costamare" or the "Company") (NYSE: CMRE) today reported unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.
Discontinued operations as a result of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Spin- Off
The financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 reflect the spin-off of Costamare's dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare's dry bulk owned fleet and its dry bulk operating platform, Costamare Bulkers Inc. ("CBI")) into a standalone public company, which was completed on May 6, 2025. Accordingly, the results of the dry bulk business are presented as discontinued operations for all periods shown.
For the year ended December 31, 2025, the results of discontinued operations include the dry bulk business up to May 6, 2025, the effective date of the spin-off. In comparison, the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 and year of 2024 include the results of discontinued operations of the dry bulk business for the entire periods, respectively. These differences in reporting periods should be taken into account when evaluating the results of discontinued operations between periods.
I. PROFITABILITY AND LIQUIDITY
- FY 2025 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders1 of $375.6 million ($3.12 per share).
- FY 2025 Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders of $371.0 million ($3.09 per share).
- Q4 2025 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders1 of $71.8 million ($0.60 per share).
- Q4 2025 Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders of $72.6 million ($0.60 per share).
- Q4 2025 liquidity of $589.6 million2-
_______________________
1 Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare's financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.
2 Including short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills amounting to $19.3 million.
II. ENTERED INTO 12 NEW FIXTURES ON A FORWARD BASIS OF UP TO 3 YEARS - INCREMENTAL CONTRACTED REVENUES OF $940 MILLION - FULLY EMPLOYED CONTAINERSHIP FLEET FOR 20263
- 96% and 92% of the containership fleet4 fixed for 2026 and 2027, respectively.
- Increase in contracted revenues of approximately $940 million, stemming from forward fixing of:
- Five 14,400 TEU-capacity vessels (minimum period of 8 years).
- Four 5,000 TEU-capacity vessels (minimum period of approximately 3 years).
- Two 9,400 TEU-capacity vessels (minimum period of approximately 3 years).
- One 4,200 TEU-capacity vessel (minimum period of 3 years).
- For all forward fixtures, a TEU-weighted duration of approximately 6 years.
- Contracted revenues for the containership fleet of approximately $3.4 billion with a TEU-weighted duration of 4.5 years5-
III. NEW DEBT FINANCING
- Bilateral financing agreement, for the pre- and post-delivery financing of the two 3,100 TEU vessels announced in the previous quarter, bringing the total number of 3,100 TEU newbuilding orders with committed financing to six.
- Bilateral financing agreement, from a European financial institution for effectively refinancing a facility which matured earlier this year ("old facility"). The new facility will be secured by two of the five vessels originally securing the old facility, with the other three becoming mortgage-free.
The new facility has:
- Tenor of five years.
- Significantly lower funding cost than the old facility.
- Costamare has no significant debt maturities until 2027.
IV. LEASE FINANCING PLATFORM
- Controlling interest in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited ("NML").
- Increased our investment commitment in NML to $247.8 million, of which $182.2 million has been invested to date, representing 73.5% of our total commitment.
- Growing leasing platform with 54 shipping assets6 funded or on a commitment status basis, representing total investments and commitments of more than $665.0 million, supported by what we believe is a healthy pipeline.
V. DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENTS
- On January 2, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.115 per share on the common stock, which was paid on February 5, 2026, to holders of record of common stock as of January 20, 2026.
- On January 2, 2026, the Company declared a dividend of $0.476563 per share on the Series B Preferred Stock, $0.531250 per share on the Series C Preferred Stock and $0.546875 per share on the Series D Preferred Stock, which were all paid on January 15, 2026, to holders of record as of January 14, 2026.
_______________________
3 Please refer to the Containership Fleet List table for additional information on vessel employment details for our containership fleet.
4 Calculated on a TEU basis.
5 As of February 17, 2026. Includes the contracted revenue of the six vessels under construction.
6 Includes assets funded as of February 17, 2026 and contractual commitments as of February 17, 2026.
Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Financial Officer of Costamare Inc., commented:
"During the fourth quarter of the year, the Company generated Net Income of about $73 million. Net Income for the whole year was about $370 million with liquidity of $590 million.
Executing on our strategy of securing long-term cash flows from high-quality counterparties in a healthy market environment, we have forward-chartered 12 vessels, from 4,000 to 14,000 TEUs, all commencing over the next three years, with a TEU-weighted average duration of six years. Incremental contracted revenues from the new charters amount to approximately $940 million.
As a consequence, the fleet employment now stands at 96% and 92% for 2026 and 2027, respectively. Total contracted revenues have reached $3.4 billion, with a remaining time charter duration of 4.5 years.
With an idle fleet of less than 1%, the charter market remains strong with continued high demand for tonnage and limited supply of ships available for charter due to the ongoing shortage of prompt ships.
With respect to Neptune Maritime Leasing, in which we hold a controlling interest, 54 shipping assets have been funded or are on a commitment status basis, with total investments and commitments exceeding $665 million."
|Financial Summary - Continuing Operations
Year ended December 31-
Three-month period ended December 31-
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
2024
2025
2024
2025
Voyage revenue
$864,545
$846,674
$217,726
$202,698
Accrued charter revenue (1)
$(5,903
-
$2,968
$(3,918
-
$756
Amortization of time-charter assumed
$(470
-
$130
$(170
-
$48
Amortization of deferred revenue
$-
$(4,122
-
$-
$(3,327
-
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (2)
$858,172
$845,650
$213,638
$200,175
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
$23,947
$31,226
$6,279
$9,274
Adjusted Net Income available to common stockholders from Continuing operations (3)
$386,274
$375,616
$91,521
$71,794
Weighted Average number of shares
119,299,405
120,198,853
119,805,639
120,434,867
Adjusted Earnings per share from Continuing operations (3)
$3.24
$3.12
$0.76
$0.60
Net Income from Continuing operations
$407,343
$396,547
$94,555
$79,150
Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders
$375,200
$370,989
$88,578
$72,614
Weighted Average number of shares
119,299,405
120,198,853
119,805,639
120,434,867
Earnings per share from Continuing operations
$3.15
$3.09
$0.74
$0.60
(1) Accrued charter revenue represents the difference between cash received during the period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. In the early years of a charter with escalating charter rates, voyage revenue will exceed cash received during the period and during the last years of such charter cash received will exceed revenue recognized on a straight-line basis. The reverse is true for charters with descending rates.
(2) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis represents Voyage revenue after adjusting for non-cash "Accrued charter revenue" recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates. However, Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is useful to investors because it presents the charter revenue for the relevant period based on the then current daily charter rates.
(3) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.
Non-GAAP Measures
The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures used in managing the business may provide users of these financial measures additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures can provide additional meaningful reflection of underlying trends of the business because they provide a comparison of historical information that excludes certain items that impact the overall comparability. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. The tables below set out supplemental financial data and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the relevant periods. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, voyage revenue, net income or other measures as determined in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures include (i) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (reconciled above), (ii) Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders and (iii) Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations.
Exhibit I
Reconciliation of Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations
Year ended December 31-
Three-month period ended December 31-
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data)
2024
2025
2024
2025
Net Income from Continuing operations
-
407,343
-
396,547
-
94,555
-
79,150
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock
(23,546
-
(20,920
-
(5,230
-
(5,230
-
Deemed dividend of Series E Preferred Stock
(5,343
-
-
-
-
Non-Controlling Interest
(3,254
-
(4,638
-
(747
-
(1,306
-
Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders
375,200
370,989
88,578
72,614
Accrued charter revenue
(5,903
-
2,968
(3,918
-
756
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
8,427
6,979
1,919
2,362
Amortization of time-charter assumed
(470
-
130
(170
-
48
Amortization of deferred revenue
-
(4,122
-
-
(3,327
-
Realized (gain) / loss on Euro/USD forward contracts
(687
-
(1,752
-
100
(701
-
(Gain) / Loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1)
5,931
(1,871
-
4,365
(2,253
-
Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs
-
2,295
-
2,295
Other non-cash items
3,776
-
647
-
Adjusted Net Income from Continuing operations available to common stockholders
-
386- 274
-
375,616
-
91- 521
-
71,794
Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing operations
-
3.24
-
3.12
-
0.76
-
0.60
Weighted average number of shares
119,299,405
120,198,853
119,805,639
120,434,867
Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations represent Net Income from continuing operations after earnings from continuing operations allocated to preferred stock, deemed dividend allocated to continuing operations of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock") and Non-Controlling Interest, but before non-cash "Accrued charter revenue" recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, amortization of time-charter assumed, amortization of deferred revenue, realized (gain)/loss on Euro/USD forward contracts, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component, (gain)/loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments and other non-cash items. "Accrued charter revenue" is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations generally eliminates the accounting effects of certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders and Adjusted Earnings per Share from continuing operations should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.
|(1)
|Items to consider for comparability include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders. Charges negatively impacting Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations available to common stockholders.
Results of Continuing Operations
Three-month period ended December 31- 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024
Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare's dry bulk owned fleet and Costamare Bulkers Inc. (- CBI- )) on May 6, 2025, the results of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the results from continuing operations.
During the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we had an average of 69.0 and 68.0 container vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet.
As of December 31, 2025, we have invested in Neptune Maritime Leasing Limited ("NML") the amount of $182.2 million.
In the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, our fleet ownership days totaled 6,348 and 6,256 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.
Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data- 1),- 2-
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
Three-month period ended
Change
Percentage
2024
2025
Voyage revenue
-
217.7
-
202.7
-
(15.0
-
(6.9
%)
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
6.3
9.3
3.0
47.6
-
Voyage expenses
(6.1
-
(14.2
-
8.1
132.8
-
Voyage expenses - related parties
(3.0
-
(2.6
-
(0.4
-
(13.3
%)
Vessels' operating expenses
(39.2
-
(42.4
-
3.2
8.2
-
General and administrative expenses
(4.2
-
(3.6
-
(0.6
-
(14.3
%)
Management fees - related parties
(7.2
-
(7.4
-
0.2
2.8
-
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
(1.9
-
(2.4
-
0.5
26.3
-
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
(4.6
-
(5.3
-
0.7
15.2
-
Depreciation
(31.9
-
(33.4
-
1.5
4.7
-
Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
(6.3
-
-
6.3
n.m.
Interest income
6.8
3.8
(3.0
-
(44.1
%)
Interest and finance costs
(27.6
-
(24.5
-
(3.1
-
(11.2
%)
Income / (loss) from equity method investments
-
-
-
n.m.
Other
0.1
0.3
0.2
n.m.
Loss on derivative instruments, net
(4.3
-
(1.1
-
(3.2
-
(74.4
%)
Net Income from Continuing operations
-
94.6
-
79.2
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
Three-month period ended
Change
Percentage
2024
2025
Voyage revenue
-
217.7
-
202.7
-
(15.0
-
(6.9
%)
Accrued charter revenue
(3.9
-
0.8
4.7
n.m.
Amortization of time-charter assumed
(0.2
-
-
0.2
n.m.
Amortization of deferred revenue
-
(3.3
-
(3.3
-
n.m.
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis(1)
-
213.6
-
200.2
-
(13.4
-
(6.3
%)
Vessels' operational data(2)
Three-month period ended
Percentage
2024
2025
Change
Average number of vessels
68.0
69.0
1.0
1.5
-
Ownership days
6,256
6,348
92
1.5
-
Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey
2
6
4
(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data" above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.
(2) Vessels that are part of continuing operations.
Voyage Revenue
Voyage revenue decreased by 6.9%, or $15.0 million, to $202.7 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, from $217.7 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The decrease period over period is mainly attributable to (i) the net decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels, (ii) the lower accounting revenue recorded for two of our vessels that are classified as sale type leases and (iii) the increased idle and off-hire days of our fleet (mainly due to scheduled dry-dockings) during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024; partly offset by (i) the contractual reimbursements from certain of our charterers for EU Emissions Allowances ("EUAs") and Fuel EU Maritime penalties and (ii) the revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2025.
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash "Accrued charter revenue", amortization of time-charter assumed and amortization of deferred revenue) decreased by 6.3%, or $13.4 million, to $200.2 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, from $213.6 million during the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $9.3 million and $6.3 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML's operations during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses were $14.2 million and $6.1 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to the recognition of costs associated with EUAs, Fuel EU Maritime penalties and an increase in relevant expenses. However, a significant portion of these costs are contractually reimbursed by the charterers, as discussed in "Voyage Revenue", mitigating the net expenses impact. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption, (ii) third-party commissions and (iii) EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime expenses.
Voyage Expenses - related parties
Voyage expenses - related parties were $2.6 million and $3.0 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses - related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $0.2 million and $0.4 million, in the aggregate, for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Vessels' Operating Expenses
Vessels' operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $42.4 million and $39.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily vessels' operating expenses were $6,676 and $6,263 for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels' operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million and $4.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and include amounts of $0.67 million and $0.67 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.
Management Fees - related parties
Management fees charged by our related party managers were $7.4 million and $7.2 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $1.5 million and $1.4 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 amounted to $2.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on December 30, 2025. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $1.9 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on December 30, 2024.
Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $5.3 million and $4.6 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, four vessels underwent and completed their special surveys, and two vessels were in the process of completing their special surveys. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, one vessel underwent and completed her special survey, and one vessel was in the process of completing her special survey.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $33.4 million and $31.9 million, respectively.
Interest Income
Interest income amounted to $3.8 million and $6.8 million for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Interest and Finance Costs
Interest and finance costs were $24.5 million and $27.6 million during the three-month periods ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance along with reduced SOFR rates during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Loss on Derivative Instruments, net
As of December 31, 2025, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in "Other Comprehensive Income" ("OCI"). The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.
As of December 31, 2025, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $14.6 million. During the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, the change in the fair value (fair value as of December 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of September 30, 2025) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a net loss of $1.8 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 the change in the fair value (fair value as of December 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of September 30, 2025) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the quarter, resulted in a net loss of $1.1 million, which has been included in Loss on Derivative Instruments, net.
Cash Flows from Continuing Operations
Three-month periods ended December 31- 2025 and 2024
Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the cash flows from continuing operations.
Condensed cash flows from continuing operations
Three-month period ended
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
2024
2025
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
-
145.4
-
118.1
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
-
(6.9
-
-
(26.7
-
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
-
(269.5
-
-
(90.7
-
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 decreased by $27.3 million to $118.1 million, from $145.4 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributable to decreased net cash from operations during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024 and the increased special survey costs during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024; partly offset by the favorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) and by the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the three-month period ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three-month period ended December 31, 2024.
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
Net cash used in investing activities was $26.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of two newbuild container vessels, (ii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (iii) payments for the purchase of short-term investments in U.S. Treasury Bills; partly offset by net receipts for net investments into which NML entered.
Net cash used in investing activities was $6.9 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of net payments for net investments into which NML entered and payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels.
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
Net cash used in financing activities was $90.7 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $68.7 million of net payments relating to our debt financing agreements (including proceeds of $372.0 million we received from three debt financing agreements), (ii) $13.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2025 and (iii) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series B Preferred Stock"), $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.500% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series C Preferred Stock") and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series D Preferred Stock") for the period from July 15, 2025 to October 14, 2025.
Net cash used in financing activities was $269.5 million in the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $144.4 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $21.4 million we received from four debt financing agreements), (ii) $105.0 million we paid for the full prepayment of our unsecured bond loan, (iii) $13.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the third quarter of 2024 and (iv) $0.9 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $2.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $2.2 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the period from July 15, 2024 to October 14, 2024.
Results of Continuing Operations
Year ended December 31- 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024
Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare's dry bulk owned fleet and CBI) on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the results from continuing operations.
During the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we had an average of 68.3 and 68.0 container vessels, respectively, in our owned fleet.
During the year ended December 31, 2025, we acquired and accepted delivery of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo with a capacity of 6,541 TEU.
As of December 31, 2025, we have invested in NML the amount of $182.2 million.
In the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, our fleet ownership days totaled 24,934 and 24,888 days, respectively. Ownership days are one of the primary drivers of voyage revenue and vessels' operating expenses and represent the aggregate number of days in a period during which each vessel in our fleet is owned.
Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data- 1),(2)
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
Year ended
Change
Percentage
2024
2025
Voyage revenue
-
864.5
-
846.7
-
(17.8
-
(2.1
%)
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
23.9
31.2
7.3
30.5
-
Voyage expenses
(25.8
-
(52.0
-
26.2
101.6
-
Voyage expenses - related parties
(12.2
-
(11.3
-
(0.9
-
(7.4
%)
Vessels' operating expenses
(157.9
-
(162.5
-
4.6
2.9
-
General and administrative expenses
(16.3
-
(13.0
-
(3.3
-
(20.2
%)
Management fees - related parties
(28.6
-
(28.9
-
0.3
1.0
-
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
(8.4
-
(7.0
-
(1.4
-
(16.7
%)
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
(17.3
-
(19.8
-
2.5
14.5
-
Depreciation
(126.8
-
(129.5
-
2.7
2.1
-
Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
(5.4
-
2.3
7.7
n.m.
Interest income
31.7
19.3
(12.4
-
(39.1
%)
Interest and finance costs
(109.6
-
(91.4
-
(18.2
-
(16.6
%)
Income / (loss) from equity method investments
-
-
-
n.m.
Other
1.4
1.0
(0.4
-
(28.6
%)
Gain / (Loss) on derivative instruments, net
(5.9
-
11.4
17.3
n.m.
Net Income from Continuing operations
-
407.3
-
396.5
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
Year ended
Change
Percentage
2024
2025
Voyage revenue
-
864.5
-
846.7
-
(17.8
-
(2.1
%)
Accrued charter revenue
(5.9
-
3.0
8.9
n.m.
Amortization of time-charter assumed
(0.4
-
0.1
0.5
n.m.
Amortization of deferred revenue
-
(4.1
-
(4.1
-
n.m.
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis(1)
-
858.2
-
845.7
-
(12.5
-
(1.5
%)
Vessels' operational data2)
Year ended
Percentage
2024
2025
Change
Average number of vessels
68.0
68.3
0.3
0.4
-
Ownership days
24,888
24,934
46
0.2
-
Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey
8
14
6
(1) Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis is not a recognized measurement under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to "Consolidated Financial Results from Continuing operations and Vessels' Operational Data" above for the reconciliation of Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis.
(2) Vessels that are part of continuing operations.
Voyage Revenue
Voyage revenue decreased by 2.1%, or $17.8 million, to $846.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, from $864.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease period over period is mainly attributable to (i) the lower accounting revenue recorded for two of our vessels classified as sale type leases and (ii) the net decreased charter rates in certain of our vessels; partly offset by (i) the contractual reimbursements from certain of our charterers for EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime penalties and (ii) the revenue earned by one container vessel acquired during the third quarter of 2025.
Voyage revenue adjusted on a cash basis (which eliminates non-cash "Accrued charter revenue", amortization of time-charter assumed and amortization of deferred revenue) decreased by 1.5%, or $12.5 million, to $845.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, from $858.2 million during the year ended December 31, 2024.
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
Income from investments in leaseback vessels was $31.2 million and $23.9 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Income from investments in leaseback vessels increased, period over period, due to the increased volume of NML's operations during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024. NML acquires, owns and bareboat charters out vessels through its wholly-owned subsidiaries.
Voyage Expenses
Voyage expenses were $52.0 million and $25.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses increased, period over period, mainly due to the recognition of costs associated with EUAs, Fuel EU Maritime penalties and an increase in relevant expenses. However, a significant portion of these costs are contractually reimbursed by the charterers, as discussed in "Voyage Revenue", mitigating the net expenses impact. Voyage expenses mainly include (i) off-hire expenses of our vessels, primarily related to fuel consumption, (ii) third-party commissions and (iii) EUAs and Fuel EU Maritime expenses.
Voyage Expenses - related parties
Voyage expenses - related parties were $11.3 million and $12.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Voyage expenses - related parties represent (i) fees of 1.25%, in the aggregate, on voyage revenues earned by our owned fleet charged by a related manager and a related service provider and (ii) charter brokerage fees payable to two related charter brokerage companies for an amount of approximately $1.2 million and $1.5 million, in the aggregate, for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Vessels' Operating Expenses
Vessels' operating expenses, which also include the realized gain/(loss) under derivative contracts entered into in relation to foreign currency exposure, were $162.5 million and $157.9 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily vessels' operating expenses were $6,516 and $6,345 for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Daily operating expenses are calculated as vessels' operating expenses for the period over the ownership days of the period.
General and Administrative Expenses
General and administrative expenses were $13.0 million and $16.3 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and include amounts of $2.7 million and $2.7 million, respectively, that were paid to a related service provider.
Management Fees - related parties
Management fees charged by our related party managers were $28.9 million and $28.6 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The amounts charged by our related party managers include amounts paid to third party managers of $5.7 million and $6.3 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
General and Administrative Expenses - non-cash component
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2025 amounted to $7.0 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 31, 2025, on June 30, 2025, on September 30, 2025 and on December 30, 2025. General and administrative expenses - non-cash component for the year ended December 31, 2024 amounted to $8.4 million, representing the value of the shares issued to a related service provider on March 29, 2024, on June 28, 2024, on September 30, 2024 and on December 30, 2024.
Amortization of Dry-Docking and Special Survey Costs
Amortization of deferred dry-docking and special survey costs was $19.8 million and $17.3 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. During the year ended December 31, 2025, 12 vessels underwent and completed their special surveys, and two vessels were in the process of completing their special surveys. During the year ended December 31, 2024, seven vessels underwent and completed their special surveys, and one vessel was in the process of completing her special survey.
Depreciation
Depreciation expense for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was $129.5 million and $126.8 million, respectively.
Interest Income
Interest income amounted to $19.3 million and $31.7 million for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Interest and Finance Costs
Interest and finance costs were $91.4 million and $109.6 million during the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased interest expense due to a lower average loan balance, along with reduced SOFR rates, during the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.
Gain / (Loss) on Derivative Instruments, net
As of December 31, 2025, we hold derivative financial instruments that qualify for hedge accounting and derivative financial instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that qualifies for hedge accounting is recorded in OCI. The change in the fair value of each derivative instrument that does not qualify for hedge accounting is recorded in the consolidated statements of income.
As of December 31, 2025, the fair value of these instruments, in aggregate, amounted to a net asset of $14.6 million. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the change in the fair value (fair value as of December 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2024) of the derivative instruments that qualify for hedge accounting resulted in a loss of $17.6 million, which has been included in OCI. Furthermore, during the year ended December 31, 2025, the change in the fair value (fair value as of December 31, 2025 compared to the fair value as of December 31, 2024) of the derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, including the realized components of such derivative instruments during the year, resulted in a net gain of $11.4 million, which has been included in Gain / (Loss) on Derivative Instruments, net.
Cash Flows from Continuing Operations
Years ended December 31- 2025 and 2024
Following the spin-off of the dry bulk business on May 6, 2025, the cash flows of the dry bulk business (consisting of Costamare's dry bulk owned fleet and CBI) are reported as discontinued operations for the relevant periods presented. The discussion below focuses on the cash flows from continuing operations.
Condensed cash flows from continuing operations
Year ended
(Expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
2024
2025
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
-
586.9
-
536.9
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
-
(32.8
-
-
(179.0
-
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
-
(613.9
-
-
(507.6
-
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2025 decreased by $50.0 million to $536.9 million, from $586.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease is mainly attributable to the decreased net cash from operations during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, the unfavorable change in working capital position, excluding the current portion of long-term debt and the accrued charter revenue (representing the difference between cash received in that period and revenue recognized on a straight-line basis) and the increased special survey costs during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024; partly offset by the decrease in interest payments (including interest derivatives net receipts) during the year ended December 31, 2025 compared to the year ended December 31, 2024.
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
Net cash used in investing activities was $179.0 million in the year ended December 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) advance payments for the construction of six newbuild container vessels, (ii) the payment for the acquisition of the secondhand container vessel Maersk Puelo, (iii) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (iv) payments for net investments into which NML entered.
Net cash used in investing activities was $32.8 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) payments for upgrades for certain of our container vessels and (ii) payments for net investments into which NML entered.
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
Net cash used in financing activities was $507.6 million in the year ended December 31, 2025, which mainly consisted of (i) $331.4 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $507.2 million we received from seven debt financing agreements), (ii) $100.0 million transferred to the spun-off entities, (iii) $55.0 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2024, the first quarter of 2025, the second quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2025 and (iv) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.4 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock and $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2024 to January 14, 2025, January 15, 2025 to April 14, 2025, April 15, 2025 to July 14, 2025 and July 15, 2025 to October 14, 2025.
Net cash used in financing activities was $613.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2024, which mainly consisted of (i) $319.5 million net payments relating to our debt financing agreements and finance lease liability agreement (including proceeds of $135.0 million we received from 12 debt financing agreements), (ii) $116.0 million we paid, in aggregate, for the full redemption of our 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series E Preferred Stock"), (iii) $105.0 million we paid, for the full prepayment of our unsecured bond loan, (iv) $43.6 million we paid for dividends to holders of our common stock for the fourth quarter of 2023, the first quarter of 2024, the second quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2024 and (v) $3.8 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series B Preferred Stock, $8.5 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series C Preferred Stock, $8.7 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series D Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024, January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024, April 15, 2024 to July 14, 2024 and July 15, 2024 to October 14, 2024 and $5.1 million we paid for dividends to holders of our Series E Preferred Stock for the periods from October 15, 2023 to January 14, 2024 and January 15, 2024 to April 14, 2024.
Liquidity and Unencumbered Vessels
Cash and cash equivalents
As of December 31, 2025, we had Cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) of $570.3 million and $19.3 million invested in short-dated U.S. Treasury Bills (short-term investments).
Debt-free vessels
As of February 17, 2026, the following vessels were free of debt.
|Unencumbered Vessels
(Refer to Fleet list for full details)
Vessel Name
Year
TEU
KURE
1996
7,403
KOWLOON
2005
7,471
PORTO CHELI
2001
6,712
VULPECULA
2010
4,258
VOLANS
2010
4,258
VIRGO
2009
4,258
VELA
2009
4,258
MAERSK PUELO
2006
6,541
ETOILE
2005
2,556
MICHIGAN
2008
1,300
ARKADIA
2001
1,550
- Vessel to be provided as security to a bilateral loan with a European financial institution.
Conference Call details:
On Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamare's management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results. Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0800-279-9489 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US and the UK). Please quote "Costamare". A replay of the conference call will be available until February 25, 2026. The United States replay number is +1-855-669-9658; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 9354650.
Live webcast:
There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.
About Costamare Inc.
Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 52 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 69 containerships in the water, with a total capacity of approximately 520,000 TEU. The Company also has six newbuild containerships under construction with a total capacity of 18,600 TEU. The Company participates in a lease financing business. The Company's common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "CMRE", "CMRE PR B", "CMRE PR C" and "CMRE PR D", respectively.
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains "forward-looking statements". In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "believe", "intend", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "may", "should", "could", "expect" and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Costamare's belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Costamare's control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption "Risk Factors".
Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development
Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com
Containership Fleet List
The tables below provide additional information, as of February 17, 2026, about our fleet of containerships, including the vessels under construction, and those vessels subject to sale and leaseback agreements. Each vessel is a cellular containership, meaning it is a dedicated container vessel.
Vessel Name
Charterer
Year Built
Capacity (TEU)
Average Daily Charter Rate- 1)(U.S. dollars)
TEU-weighted duration- 2)
Expiration of Charter- 3)
1
TRITON
Evergreen/(*)
2016
14,424
40,605
6.9
March 2036
2
TITAN
Evergreen/(*)
2016
14,424
April 2036
3
TALOS
Evergreen/(*)
2016
14,424
July 2036
4
TAURUS
Evergreen/(*)
2016
14,424
August 2036
5
THESEUS
Evergreen/(*)
2016
14,424
August 2036
6
YM TRIUMPH
Yang Ming
2020
12,690
May 2030
7
YM TRUTH
Yang Ming
2020
12,690
May 2030
8
YM TOTALITYi
Yang Ming
2020
12,690
July 2030
9
YM TARGETi
Yang Ming
2021
12,690
November 2030
10
YM TIPTOPi
Yang Ming
2021
12,690
March 2031
11
CAPE AKRITAS
MSC
2016
11,010
August 2031
12
CAPE TAINARO
MSC
2017
11,010
April 2031
13
CAPE KORTIA
MSC
2017
11,010
August 2031
14
CAPE SOUNIO
MSC
2017
11,010
April 2031
15
CAPE ARTEMISIO
MSC
2017
11,010
September 2030
16
SHANGHAI
COSCO
2006
9,469
34,878
3.2
August 2028
17
YANTIAN I
COSCO
2006
9,469
July 2028
18
YANTIAN
COSCO/*)
2006
9,469
May 2028
19
COSCO HELLAS
COSCO/*)
2006
9,469
August 2028
20
BEIJING
COSCO/*)
2006
9,469
July 2028
21
MSC AZOV
MSC/*)
2014
9,403
December 2029
22
MSC AMALFI
MSC/*)
2014
9,403
January 2030
23
MSC AJACCIO
MSC/*)
2014
9,403
December 2029
24
MSC ATHENS
MSC/*)
2013
8,827
January 2029
25
MSC ATHOS
MSC/*)
2013
8,827
February 2029
26
VALOR
MSC
2013
8,827
May 2030
27
VALUE
MSC
2013
8,827
June 2030
28
VALIANT
MSC
2013
8,827
August 2030
29
VALENCE
MSC
2013
8,827
August 2030
30
VANTAGE
MSC
2013
8,827
November 2030
31
NAVARINO
MSC
2010
8,531
March 2029
32
KLEVEN
MSC/*)
1996
8,044
April 2028
33
KOTKA
MSC/*)
1996
8,044
September 2028
34
KOWLOON (ex. MAERSK KOWLOON)
MSC
2005
7,471
January 2029
35
KURE
MSC/*)
1996
7,403
August 2028
36
METHONI
Maersk/*)
2003
6,724
29,979
2.7
June 2029
37
PORTO CHELI
Maersk/*)
2001
6,712
April 2029
38
TAMPA I
COSCO
2000
6,648
September 2028
39
ZIM VIETNAM
ZIM
2003
6,644
December 2028
40
ZIM AMERICA
ZIM
2003
6,644
December 2028
41
MAERSK PUELO
Maersk
2006
6,541
October 2026(4)
42
ARIES
ONE/*)
2004
6,492
March 2029
43
ARGUS
ONE /*)
2004
6,492
May 2029
44
PORTO KAGIO
Maersk
2002
5,908
July 2026
45
GLEN CANYON
OOCL
2006
5,642
September 2028
46
PORTO GERMENO
Maersk
2002
5,570
August 2026
47
LEONIDIO
Maersk/(*)
2014
4,957
August 2029
48
KYPARISSIA
Maersk/(*)
2014
4,957
August 2029
49
MEGALOPOLIS
Maersk/(*)
2013
4,957
May 2030
50
MARATHOPOLIS
Maersk/(*)
2013
4,957
May 2030
51
GIALOVA
ONE/(*)
2009
4,578
25,969
2.1
April 2029
52
DYROS
Maersk
2008
4,578
April 2027
53
NORFOLK
OOCL
2009
4,259
March 2028
54
VULPECULA
ZIM
2010
4,258
May 2028
55
VOLANS
COSCO
2010
4,258
July 2027
56
VIRGO
Maersk
2009
4,258
April 2027
57
VELA
ZIM
2009
4,258
April 2028
58
ANDROUSA
OOCL/*)
2010
4,256
April 2029
59
NEOKASTRO
CMA CGM
2011
4,178
21,513
2.1
April 2030
60
ULSAN
Maersk/*)
2002
4,132
January 2029
61
POLAR BRASIL
Maersk
2018
3,800
March 2027(5)
62
LAKONIA
COSCO
2004
2,586
February 2027
63
SCORPIUS
Hapag Lloyd/Maersk
2007
2,572
March 2028
64
ETOILE
MSC/*)
2005
2,556
July 2028
65
AREOPOLIS
COSCO
2000
2,474
March 2027
66
ARKADIA
Evergreen
2001
1,550
October 2026
67
MICHIGAN
MSC
2008
1,300
October 2027
68
TRADER
MSC/*)
2008
1,300
October 2028
69
LUEBECK
MSC/(*)
2001
1,078
April 2028
Containerships under construction
Vessel
Capacity (TEU)
Estimated Delivery6
Employment
1
Newbuilding 1
3,100
Q2 2027
Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
2
Newbuilding 2
3,100
Q3 2027
Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
3
Newbuilding 3
3,100
Q4 2027
Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
4
Newbuilding 4
3,100
Q4 2027
Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
5
Newbuilding 5
3,100
Q1 2028
Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
6
Newbuilding 6
3,100
Q1 2028
Long Term Employment upon delivery from shipyard
|(1)
|Average Daily charter rate is calculated by dividing the total contracted revenues with the remaining employment days per capacity-group of vessels.
|(2)
|TEU-weighted duration reflects the average remaining duration per capacity-group of vessels weighted on a TEU basis.
|(3)
|Expiration dates are based on the earliest date charters (unless otherwise noted) could expire.
|(4)
|Maersk Puelo is currently chartered to Maersk until October 2026 (earliest redelivery) - September 2031 (latest redelivery).
|(5)
|Charterer has the option to extend the current time charter for an additional one-year period.
|(6)
|Based on the shipbuilding contract, subject to change.
|(i)
|Denotes vessels subject to a sale and leaseback transaction.
|(*)
|Denotes charterer's identity, which is treated as confidential.
|COSTAMARE INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Years ended
Three- months ended
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
2024
2025
2024
2025
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
REVENUES:
Voyage revenue
-
864,545
-
846,674
-
217,726
-
202,698
Income from investments in leaseback vessels
23,947
31,226
6,279
9,274
Total revenues
-
888,492
-
877- 900
-
224,005
-
211- 972
EXPENSES:
Voyage expenses
(25,769
-
(52,002
-
(6,149
-
(14,235
-
Voyage expenses - related parties
(12,163
-
(11,252
-
(3,047
-
(2,605
-
Vessels' operating expenses
(157,919
-
(162,481
-
(39,179
-
(42,379
-
General and administrative expenses
(16,252
-
(13,016
-
(4,235
-
(3,599
-
Management fees - related parties
(28,641
-
(28,917
-
(7,201
-
(7,401
-
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component
(8,427
-
(6,979
-
(1,919
-
(2,362
-
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs
(17,345
-
(19,794
-
(4,623
-
(5,264
-
Depreciation
(126,821
-
(129,538
-
(31,878
-
(33,426
-
Foreign exchange gains / (losses)
(5,451
-
2,269
(6,272
-
36
Operating income
-
489,704
-
456,190
-
119,502
-
100- 737
OTHER INCOME- (EXPENSES):
Interest income
-
31,712
-
19,317
-
6,862
-
3,797
Interest and finance costs
(109,620
-
(91,359
-
(27,562
-
(24,546
-
Income / (Loss) from equity method investments
12
-
(7
-
-
Other
1,396
966
55
266
Gain / (loss) on derivative instruments, net
(5,861
-
11,433
(4,295
-
(1,104
-
Total other expenses, net
-
- 82,361
-
-
(59,643
-
-
- 24,947
-
-
(21,587
-
Net Income from continuing operations
-
407,343
-
396,547
-
94,555
-
79,150
Net Loss from discontinued operations
- 91,009
-
(27,547
-
- 62,639
-
-
Net Income
-
316,334
-
369,000
-
31,916
-
79,150
Earnings allocated to Preferred Stock
(23,796
-
(20,920
-
(5,230
-
(5,230
-
Deemed dividend to Series E Preferred Stock
(5,446
-
-
-
-
Net (Income) / Loss attributable to the non-controlling interest
3,585
(4,425
-
3,056
(1,306
-
Net Income available to common stockholders
-
290,677
-
343- 655
-
29,742
-
72- 614
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted - Total
-
2.44
-
2.86
-
0.25
-
0.60
Earnings per common share, basic and diluted - Continuing operations
-
3.15
-
3.09
-
0.74
-
0.60
Losses per common share, basic and diluted - Discontinued operations
-
(0.71
-
-
(0.23
-
-
(0.49
-
-
-
Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted
119,299,405
120,198,853
119,805,639
120,434,867
|COSTAMARE INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
As of
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
-
656,880
-
519,847
Restricted cash
17,203
8,123
Short-term investments
18,499
19,276
Investment in leaseback vessels, current
30,561
55,075
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), current
12,748
-
Accounts receivable
5,863
11,580
Inventories
13,156
14,121
Fair value of derivatives
10,410
5,349
Insurance claims receivable
8,039
7,005
Time-charter assumed
195
74
Accrued charter revenue
11,929
5,576
Prepayments and other
16,823
44,642
Total current assets of continuing operations
802,306
690- 668
Current assets of discontinued operations
237,910
-
Total current assets
-
1,040,216
-
690,668
FIXED ASSETS, NET:
Vessels and advances, net
2,715,168
2,738,982
Fixed assets of discontinued operations
671,844
-
Total fixed assets, net
-
3,387,012
-
2,738,982
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Investment in leaseback vessels, non-current
-
222,088
-
309,515
Deferred charges, net
52,688
53,792
Finance leases, right-of-use assets (Vessels)
37,818
-
Net investment in sales type lease (Vessels), non-current
6,734
11,282
Accounts receivable, non-current
1,950
2,025
Due from related parties, non-current
1,125
1,125
Restricted cash
45,922
42,307
Fair value of derivatives, non-current
21,235
9,294
Accrued charter revenue, non-current
2,688
3,672
Time-charter assumed, non-current
74
-
Total non-current assets of continuing operations
392,322
433- 012
Non-current assets of discontinued operations
329,137
-
Total assets
-
5,148,687
-
3,862- 662
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt
-
287,360
-
268,131
Finance lease liability
23,877
-
Accounts payable
7,948
11,267
Due to related parties
1,514
7,224
Accrued liabilities
20,672
22,620
Unearned revenue
24,902
42,627
Fair value of derivatives
19,756
24
Other current liabilities
24,564
46,675
Total current liabilities of continuing operations
410,593
398,568
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
334,967
-
Total current liabilities
-
745,560
-
398,568
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, net of current portion
-
1,410,480
-
1,246,707
Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion
-
45
Unearned revenue, net of current portion
14,620
43,161
Other non-current liabilities
11,099
15,225
Total non-current liabilities of continuing operations
1,436,199
1,305,138
Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
398,322
-
Total non-current liabilities
-
1,834,521
-
1,305,138
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
-
-
Temporary equity - Redeemable non-controlling interest in subsidiary
-
(2,453
-
-
-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
Common stock
13
13
Treasury stock
(120,095
-
(120,095
-
Additional paid-in capital
1,336,646
1,333,223
Retained earnings
1,279,605
868,733
Accumulated other comprehensive income
17,345
4,320
Total Costamare Inc. stockholders' equity
-
2,513,514
-
2,086- 194
Non-controlling interest
57,545
72,762
Total stockholders' equity
2,571,059
2,158- 956
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
-
5,148,687
-
3,862- 662