

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Moody's Corp. (MCO) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $610 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $2.17 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Moody's Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $651 million or $3.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.0% to $1.889 billion from $1.672 billion last year.



Moody's Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $610 Mln. vs. $395 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.41 vs. $2.17 last year. -Revenue: $1.889 Bln vs. $1.672 Bln last year.



