

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Peru's interim President Jose Jeri has been ousted through an impeachment by the Congress for failing to disclose meetings with Chinese businessmen.



Jeri's exit from power comes just four months after he took office, marking the Latin American country's eighth change of leadership in nearly a decade.



A motion of censure against Jerí over accusations that he had held unofficial meetings with Chinese businessman Zhihua Yang, who was under government scrutiny, passed by 75 votes to 24 Tuesday.



'The presiding officers declare the office of President of the Congress of the Republic vacant, and consequently, the office of President of the Republic is vacant,' said Fernando Rospigliosi, acting head of Congress.



The Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation against Jerí.



The Congress will reportedly convene on Wednesday to elect his successor.



Jeri was sworn into office on October 10 after his predecessor Dina Boluarte was impeached and removed from office.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News