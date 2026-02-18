

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (CRL):



Earnings: -$276.56 million in Q4 vs. -$215.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$5.62 in Q4 vs. -$4.22 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $118.84 million or $2.39 per share for the period.



Revenue: $994.23 billion in Q4 vs. $1.002 billion in the same period last year.



