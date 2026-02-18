Sterling Metals Corp.: Sterling Metals Named to 2026 TSX Venture 50 List of Top Performing Companies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV:SAG)(OTCQB:SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top performing companies in the mining sector on the 2026 TSX Venture 50TM list. In 2025, Sterling delivered a 520% share price increase and 984% growth in market capitalization, ranking 31st overall among the 50 companies recognized this year.[1]

TSX Venture 50TM is an annual ranking of the top performing companies over the last year on the TSX Venture Exchange. The companies are ranked based on three equally weighted criteria of one-year share price appreciation, market capitalization growth, and Canadian consolidated trading value.

The companies recognized on the 2026 TSX Venture 50 list delivered an average share price appreciation of 431% over the past year. Of the 51 companies ranked, 48 (94%) operate in the mining sector, underscoring a renewed global financing cycle influenced by geopolitical uncertainty and heightened demand for resource security. The majority of ranked issuers are focused on gold and silver exploration, while others are advancing critical minerals projects essential to the energy transition. Collectively, these companies operate across tier-one jurisdictions, with 16 holding properties in Canada.

Mathew Wilson, CEO and Director, commented, "Being named to the TSX Venture 50 is a strong validation of the work our team has accomplished over the past year. At a time when resource security and exploration in tier-one jurisdictions have never been more important, we are proud to be advancing a new copper discovery in Ontario. The market's recognition of Sterling reflects the growing significance of high-quality domestic exploration stories like our Soo Copper Project. With ongoing discovery drilling and multiple catalysts ahead, we remain focused on unlocking value and contributing to the next generation of Canada's critical mineral supply."

Andrew Creech, President, TSX Venture Exchange commented, "The 2026 TSX Venture 50 reflects a clear inflection point for early-stage finance, with a return of liquidity and capital that reinforces Canada's position as a world-leading centre for resource discovery, strategic innovation, and scale. This year's ranking underscores the vital role TSXV plays in channeling capital to the mining sector and serving as the primary growth pipeline for the next generation of global mineral supply."

More details on the TSX Venture 50 and a video highlighting Sterling can be found at: www.tsx.com/Venture50.

About the Soo Copper Project

The Soo Copper Project sits just 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada Highway, one hour north of Sault Ste. Marie, and 20km from rail and deep-water access. With near-surface copper-one of the most critical of all critical metals-alongside gold, and with the project now demonstrating both scale and grade, Sterling sees the potential for Soo Copper to become a nationally significant asset as Canada accelerates its efforts to secure strategic copper resources. Prime Minister Carney's recent designation of copper as one of Canada's first five strategic assets underscores the importance of this discovery and its potential to emerge as a key project of national interest.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the Batchewana, Garden River, and Michipicoten First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

