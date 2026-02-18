Nayax Ltd.: Nayax Announces Global Partnership with DC Fast Charger OEM Tritium to Simplify EV Charger Payment Enablement

HERZLIYA, Israel, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax?Ltd. (Nasdaq: NYAX; TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement,?payments,?and loyalty?platform designed to help merchants scale their business, today announced a new global partnership with Tritium, a leading manufacturer of DC fast charging solutions. This collaboration enables Tritium to deploy a single card-present payment solution across its expansive network of chargers in more than 50 countries.

Nayax is integrated with Tritium through its cloud-based protocols, allowing existing Tritium customers to retrofit Nayax devices and activate cashless payment capabilities within minutes. Operators can seamlessly choose to use Nayax's Charge Point Management Software (CPMS) or select from approximately 30 CPMS providers that Nayax has already integrated with worldwide. Installation is made even simpler with a purpose-built bracket designed by Tritium.

The Nayax solution supports the full charging journey, including starting and stopping charging sessions, live monitoring of charging status through a web link, and customised eReceipts that can be tailored to each charge point operator.

"While apps will always have a place and continue to be widely used, there are still individuals who are not comfortable with technology or who prefer not to use apps," Dylan Winik, CEO of Nayax Oceania, said. "By adding credit and debit card payments to your charger, we are making it easier for mass consumer adoption of EV Charging, enabling choice through a simple tap to charge experience."

"This integration enables us to offer Nayax's payment solutions across our global DC fast charging network, giving our customers greater flexibility and choice," says Ian Agnew, Sales Director, AUS & NZL. Tritium "As the EV market accelerates, seamless payment experiences aren't optional-they're essential to network success."

About Nayax

Nayax is a global commerce enablement, payments and loyalty platform?designed to help merchants scale their business.?Nayax?offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance,?management suite, and loyalty tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail,?Nayax?has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels.?Nayax?has 12 global offices, approximately 1,200 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method?integrations, and?is globally recognized as a payment facilitator.?Nayax's?mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency - effectively and simply. For more information, please visit?www.nayax.com

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium is a global leader in DC fast charging technology with proprietary power electronics IP and vertical integration capabilities. With over 21,000 chargers deployed in more than 50 countries and state-of-the-art facilities in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia, Tritium combines proven engineering excellence with manufacturing scale. As part of the Exicom family, Tritium is positioned to lead the EV charging industry's next phase of growth and technological advancement.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release?contains?statements that?constitute?forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be?identified?by the use of?forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent,?belief?or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to: our expectations regarding general market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global economic trends; changes in consumer tastes and preferences; fluctuations in inflation, interest rate and exchange rates in the global economic environment; the availability of qualified personnel and the ability to retain such personnel; changes in commodity costs, labor, distribution and other operating costs; our ability to implement our growth strategy; changes in government regulation and tax matters; other factors that may affect our financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; general economic, political, demographic and business conditions in Israel, including the ongoing war in Israel that began on October 7, 2023 and global perspectives regarding that conflict; the success of operating initiatives, including advertising and promotional efforts and new product and concept development by us and our competitors; and other risk factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2025 (our "Annual Report").?The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of?all of?our forward-looking statements.?The forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs,?assumptions?and expectations of future performance,?taking into account?the information currently available to us. These statements are only estimates based upon our current expectations and projections about future events. There are?important factors?that could cause our actual results, levels of activity,?performance?or achievements to differ materially from the results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.?In particular, you?should consider the risks provided under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the?particular statement. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations..

