

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insulet Corp. (PODD) revealed a profit for fourth quarter of $101.6 million



The company's earnings totaled $101.6 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $102.9 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Insulet Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $109.2 million or $1.55 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 31.2% to $783.8 million from $597.5 million last year.



Insulet Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



