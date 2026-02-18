

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $197.2 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $210.4 million, or $1.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Verisk Analytics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $253.1 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $778.8 million from $735.6 million last year.



Verisk Analytics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $197.2 Mln. vs. $210.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.49 last year. -Revenue: $778.8 Mln vs. $735.6 Mln last year.



