

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Department of Homeland Security has announced that after an extremely competitive bidding process and engagement with dozens of companies, Parsons Government Services Inc. has been shortlised to oversee and manage the completion of border wall construction.



This partnership, via the new owner's agent contract announced on Tuesday, will build upon President Donald Trump's success at wall construction while streamlining and supercharging its completion.



The Department of Homeland Security said that Parsons, which provides unparalleled expertise in leading major infrastructure projects, will oversee and manage the project, and work to ensure border wall construction is on time and under budget. The border wall construction will be covered out of the One Big Beautiful Bill Border Wall funds - which are not impacted by government shutdowns.



One Big Beautiful Bill Act provided DHS with a $46.5 billion investment to complete the border wall.



DHS Secretary Kristi Noem recently said tha DHS is on track to complete border wall construction by early 2028.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



