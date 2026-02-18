

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Ahead of its investor address at the 2026 Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference later on Wednesday, Philip Morris International, Inc. (PM) reaffirmed its full-year 2026 guidance for earnings in the range of $7.87 to $8.02 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.38 to $8.53 per share.



Excluding a favorable currency impact of $0.27 per share, adjusted earnings is expected to grow at 7.5 to 9.5 percent to the range of $8.11 to $8.26 per share.



In Wednesday's pre-market trading, PM is trading on the NYSE at $183.65, up $0.01 or 0.00 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News