Revolve Renewable Power Corp.: Revolve Achieves Key Interconnection Milestone On 130 MW "El 24 Wind Project" In Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV)(OTCQB:REVVF) ("Revolve" or the "Company"), a North American owner, operator and developer of renewable energy projects, is pleased to announce that it has completed a key step in the interconnection process for its 130 megawatt ("MW") EL 24 Wind Farm Project located in Tamaulipas, Mexico (the "Project"). Through its wholly owned subsidiary EPM Eolica 24, the Company formally submitted a request on February 17, 2026, for an interconnection agreement to the Comisión Federal de Electricidad ("CFE"). The Company expects CFE to issue the final interconnection agreement for signing in the coming weeks.

The interconnection request for the Project was submitted through the accelerated permitting process referred to in the press release on December, 22, 2025 (https://revolve-renewablepower.com/revolve-receives-generation-permit-approval-for-130-mw-el24-wind-project-in-mexico/). The Company has now satisfied all required regulatory and technical conditions, including completion of the necessary interconnection study submissions, receipt of the project's generation permit, and provision of the required financial guarantees of support. This milestone represents a critical step toward connecting the EL24 project to Mexico's National Electric System and advancing the project toward commercial operation.

"Securing the interconnection agreement is essential for ensuring grid access and is a key catalyst for advancing project-level financing," said CEO Myke Clark. "We expect the interconnection agreement to be executed by early Q2 2026. Following execution, Revolve will focus on securing the remaining outstanding permits required for construction and operation with a target ready to build date of the end of 2026. The continued advancement of EL 24 enhances long-term shareholder value by increasing the proportion of late-stage, finance-ready assets within the Company's portfolio, reducing development risk, and positioning Revolve to capitalize on growing electricity demand and renewable energy investment in Mexico."

The EL 24 wind project is a 130 MW late-stage, utility-scale renewable energy development that has achieved meaningful regulatory de-risking. The approval of the generation permit, announced on December 22, 2025, confirms the project's technical feasibility and compliance with Mexico's regulatory framework and materially enhances its bankability. With permitting well advanced and the interconnection process underway, EL 24 is positioned as a high-quality asset within Revolve's development portfolio.

Revolve also submitted a MX $40 million (US $2.3 million) letter of credit to CFE in support of its interconnection request for the Project. In support of this letter of credit, Revolve extended its existing Export Development Canada ("EDC") Account Performance Security Guarantee ("APSG") facility by US$2.5 million to facilitate the issuance of the letter of credit. The APSG, first announced on January 6, 2025, and on January 23, 2025, allows Revolve to issue letters of credit with the Company's financial institution without putting up cash collateral, providing the Company with better access to cash and working capital. This expansion strengthens the Company's financial flexibility and underscores its commitment to progressing EL 24 through the final stages of development.

About Revolve

Revolve was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve's portfolio includes the following:

Operating Assets: 13 MW (net) of operating assets under long term power purchase agreements across Canada and Mexico covering wind, solar, battery storage and hydro generation;

Development: a diverse portfolio of utility scale development projects across the US, Canada and Mexico with a combined capacity of over 3,000MWs as well as a 140MW+ distributed generation portfolio that is under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Forward Looking Information

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release constitute 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable securities laws in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the respective policies, regulations and rules under such laws and 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, 'forward-looking statements"). The words "will", "expects", "estimates", "projections", "forecast", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "targets" (and grammatical variations of such terms) and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the Company's business objectives and project development goals, including its objective of developing 5,000MW of utility-scale projects in the US, Canada and Mexico; the expected completion of the transactions contemplated under the Credit Agreement, including satisfaction of regulatory and corporate approvals and completion of the Exchange Migration; the anticipated timing of the Exchange Migration; the Company's intention to obtain written shareholder consent to approve the Credit Agreement and the Exchange Migration; the planned use of proceeds under the Credit Agreement; expectations that the Credit Agreement will support the advancement of the Company's development pipeline, potential acquisition activity, and broader growth initiatives; expectations regarding the anticipated impact of the reconstituted board; expectations relating to the Company's capital markets strategy, including potential benefits associated with the Exchange Migration.

This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions considering our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Material factors underlying forward-looking information and management's expectations include: the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals; the absence of material adverse regulatory decisions being received and the expectation of regulatory stability; the absence of any material equipment breakdown or failure; availability of financing on commercially reasonable terms and the stability of credit ratings of the Company and its subsidiaries; the absence of unexpected material liabilities or uninsured losses; the continued availability of commodity supplies and stability of commodity prices; the absence of interest rate increases or significant currency exchange rate fluctuations; the absence of significant operational, financial or supply chain disruptions or liability, including relating to import controls and tariffs; the continued ability to maintain systems and facilities to ensure their continued performance; the absence of a severe and prolonged downturn in general economic, credit, social or market conditions; the successful and timely development and construction of new projects; the absence of capital project or financing cost overruns; sufficient liquidity and capital resources; the continuation of long term weather patterns and trends; the absence of significant counterparty defaults; the continued competitiveness of electricity pricing when compared with alternative sources of energy; the realization of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions and joint ventures; the absence of a change in applicable laws, political conditions, public policies and directions by governments, materially negatively affecting the Company; the ability to obtain and maintain licenses and permits; maintenance of adequate insurance coverage; the absence of material fluctuations in market energy prices; the absence of material disputes with taxation authorities or changes to applicable tax laws; continued maintenance of information technology infrastructure and the absence of a material breach of cybersecurity; the successful implementation of new information technology systems and infrastructure; favourable relations with external stakeholders; our ability to retain key personnel; our ability to maintain and expand distribution capabilities; and our ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support our growth.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the risk that the Credit Agreement is not completed on the terms described or at all; the risk that conditions to closing are not satisfied or waived; the risk that required corporate, shareholder and regulatory approvals are delayed or not obtained; the risk that the Exchange Migration is delayed, not completed, or completed on terms different than anticipated; the risk that the Company is unable to draw additional amounts under Tranche A or that Tranche B is not made available or is made available later than anticipated; the risk that the Company's planned use of proceeds changes; the risk that the anticipated benefits of the Convertible Loan are not realized; risks relating to the Company's ability to develop and advance its renewable energy projects (including permitting, interconnection, construction, supply chain and cost inflation risks); risks relating to acquisitions (including the ability to identify, negotiate and complete acquisitions on acceptable terms); and general market, economic, interest rate, foreign exchange, and industry conditions. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned that given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of their dates. Other than as specifically required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Such statements and information reflect the current view of the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

