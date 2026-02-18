Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), is pleased to announce that it is receiving advisory services and funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) to support research and development of a pediatric-friendly liquid formulation of its lead compound, MB-204.

The NRC IRAP-supported project will focus on creating a small-volume oral liquid formulation designed for children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism spectrum disorder, Rett syndrome, and Fragile X syndrome. Many patients in these populations experience significant challenges swallowing pills or rely on feeding tubes, making standard solid oral dosage forms difficult or impractical to administer.

"Developing medicines that children can actually take is a very important, yet many times an overlooked part of drug development," said Rod Matheson, CEO at Marvel Biosciences. "This support will allow us to directly address a clinical barrier faced by patients and caregivers and prepare MB-204 dosing to be aligned with future pediatric clinical development."

The project will evaluate multiple liquid formulation approaches to ultimately identify a stable and reproducible dosing format suitable for pediatric use. Pediatric-appropriate drug formulations remain limited in Canada, particularly for neurodevelopmental conditions. By prioritizing a child-friendly dosage format now, Marvel hopes to improve treatment accessibility, support adherence, and reduce the burden on families and caregivers. The goal is to develop a formulation that can be administered in very small volumes - such as by oral syringe or feeding tube - without compromising drug exposure or consistency.

NRC IRAP's support will enable Marvel to carry out this work with Canadian research partners and service providers, keeping high-value pharmaceutical R&D activities in Canada while generating data to support future clinical trials and regulatory engagement.

This pediatric formulation program builds on MB-204's existing preclinical validation and reflects Marvel's broader strategy to expand its intellectual property portfolio and advance patient-centric therapies for neurological and neurodevelopmental conditions.

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson's drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer's disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary,(collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and officers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identied by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the lings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualied by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284180

Source: Marvel Biosciences Corp.