Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Marvel Biosciences Corp. (TSXV: MRVL) (OTCQB: MBCOF), and its wholly owned subsidiary, Marvel Biotechnology Inc. (collectively "Marvel" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing novel therapies for neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders, today announced it is sponsoring the 3rd European Purine Meeting taking place in Bordeaux, France, from June 30 to July 3, 2026.

The 3rd European Purine meeting will bring together worldwide leaders in the field, and foster connections for European, international students and young researchers with the aim to share new discoveries and bolster scientific exchanges, which will allow to identify future directions of the field and design new international consortia. The purinergic system is involved in numerous vital physiological functions, and its dysregulation is central to a large range of diseases, including neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and autism. Purine signaling involves several types of receptors (including the A2A receptor, the target of MB204), transporters and enzymes, which all represent actual or potential pharmaceutical targets.

"On behalf of the organizing committee, we are pleased to have Marvel Biosciences as a platinum-level sponsor for this important meeting," said Dr. David Blum, an expert on the A2A receptor and Alzheimer's disease and a member of Marvel Biosciences' scientific advisors. "The A2A receptor is expanding its importance as a target, such as its effect in autism. One of Marvel's collaborators on autism, Dr. Jérôme Becker, is also involved in organizing the conference. Supporting and drawing attention to research in this field, we strongly believe, will ultimately have a significant impact on many diseases."

"We are pleased to be able to support this meeting and our colleagues," said Dr. Mark Williams, CSO of Marvel Biosciences. "The purine signaling system, especially the adenosine receptors like the A2A receptor, are gaining commercial interest as neurological targets beyond Parkinson's Disease for which antagonists were originally developed. Supporting basic research is key to better understanding the biology and therapeutic potential of this important field."

About Marvel Biosciences Corp.

Marvel Biosciences Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Marvel Biotechnology Inc., is a Calgary-based biotechnology company developing new treatments for neurological diseases and neurodevelopmental disorders. Our lead drug candidate, MB-204, is a novel fluorinated derivative version of Istradefylline, an approved Parkinson's drug and the only adenosine A2A receptor blocker currently on the market.

Research shows that blocking the A2A receptor may help treat conditions such as autism, depression, and Alzheimer's disease. Marvel is also exploring MB-204's potential in rare disorders like Rett syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, aiming to bring new options to patients with few effective treatments.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. All information contained in this news release with respect to the Company and its subsidiary, (collectively, the "Parties") were supplied by Marvel, respectively, for inclusion herein and each parties' directors and officers have relied on each other for any information concerning such Party.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identied by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future plans and objectives of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of the Company and include other risks detailed from time to time in the lings made by the Company under securities regulations.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the above events on the terms will occur and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualied by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286157

Source: Marvel Biosciences Corp.