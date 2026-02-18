The Germany-based PV thermal process equipment and technology provider has launched c.Plasma Q Max to process up to 10,000 wafers per hour in high-volume TOPCon solar cell manufacturing lines.Germany-based Centrotherm has launched The c.Plasma Q Max, a plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) tool targeted at manufacturers of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technologies, including those upgrading from mainstream passive emitter and rear contact (PERC) cells. The system can reportedly process up to 10,000 wafers per hour in high-volume TOPCon solar cell manufacturing lines. ...

