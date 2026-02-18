

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG.L), Wednesday announced a multi-year collaboration with Standard Chartered, providing the bank a single, governed pathway to high-quality multi-asset class content.



The collaboration would enable the Bank to adopt LSEG's multi-asset class data, news and analytics at enterprise scale, with consistent rights management and delivery.



The deal aims to strengthen control and auditability, supports regulatory requirements, and enables front-to-back workflows across markets, risk, finance and wealth.



Currently, LSEG is moving up 0.29 percent, to 7,594.00 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News