ClearSign Technologies Corporation Announces Corporate Update Call

Hosting Call at 5pm ET on Tuesday, February 24th

TULSA, OKLAHOMA / ACCESS Newswire / February 18, 2026 / ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company") a leader in advanced combustion and sensing technologies that help industrial operators dramatically reduce emissions, increase efficiency and safety, and support the use of cleaner fuels including hydrogen, announces that on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET, the Company will host a conference call to provide a business update.

Investors interested in participating on the call can dial 888-506-0062 within the U.S. or 973-528-0011 from abroad, and reference Participant Access Code: 561367. Investors can also access the call online through a listen-only webcast at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3133/53658 or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE.

Investors who would like their questions addressed during the call are invited to submit them in advance via email to mselinger@firmirgroup.com.

The webcast will be archived on the Company's investor relations website for at least 90 days and can be found using the webcast link: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3133/53658or on the investor relations section of the Company's website HERE.

About ClearSign Technologies Corporation

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of decarbonization and improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, the use of hydrogen as a fuel and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core and ClearSign Eye and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com .

For further information:

Investor Relations:

Matthew Selinger

Firm IR Group for ClearSign

+1 415-572-8152

mselinger@firmirgroup.com

SOURCE: ClearSign Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/clearsign-technologies-corporation-announces-corporate-update-call-1138389