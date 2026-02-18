Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies dedicated to growing and building the Solana Economy, today announced it released its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 4:30pm EST.

The Company's financial statements and management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.



Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2025:

Total staking and validation revenue reached CAD$2.1 million for the quarter, up 69% from CAD$1.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Staking and validator rewards of 9,787 SOL, up from 4,441 SOL for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, an increase of 120%

Total SOL holdings as of December 31, 2025 of approximately 529,000 SOL and SOL equivalent (~CAD $92.2 million) up from 139,726 SOL (~CAD $38.1 million) at December 31, 2024.

Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call:

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these financial results on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 4:30pm EST. To register to participate in the conference call, please use the dial-in instructions or webcast link below. The webcast will also be available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company's website https://solstrategies.io/investors/.

Event: SOL Strategies, Inc. Year End 2025 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

Webcast Date: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 4:30 PM EST

Live Call: (800) 274-8461 (U.S.) or (203) 518-9814 (International), Conference ID: SOLQ126

Webcast Link: SOL Strategies FY Q12026 Earnings

Interim CEO Michael Hubbard, CFO Doug Harris and CTO Max Kaplan will host the live webcast and conference call to review the results and answer questions. Investors, analysts, and stakeholders are encouraged to attend the call to hear more about the Company's recent milestones and growth outlook. A replay will be available shortly after the event at https://solstrategies.io/investor-relations

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements and information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's or the Company's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and expectations regarding the characteristics, value drivers, and anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans and operations related thereto. Forward-looking information can also be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the completion of the Private Placement and its intended impact on the Company. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer:

SOL Strategies is an independent organization in the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies is not affiliated with, owned by, or under common control with Solana Foundation (the "Foundation"), and the Foundation has not entered into any association, partnership, joint venture, employee, or agency relationship with SOL Strategies.

None of the Foundation or its council members, officers, agents or make any representations or warranties, recommendations, endorsements or promises with respect to the accuracy of any statements made, information provided, or action taken by SOL Strategies and expressly disclaim any and all liability arising from or related to any such statements, information or action.

