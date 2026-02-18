New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: ICE Chat Connects with Crypto Platform Kraken to Up Access

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 18th

Equities are fractionally higher in extended trading hours Wednesday morning as Wall Street awaits January FOMC minutes at 2 p.m. Eastern.

at 2 p.m. Eastern. Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) ICE Chat integrates with cryptocurrency platform Kraken to expand institutional OTC communication.

to expand institutional OTC communication. Shares of quantum company Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) rose 14% to close at $15.59 in their NYSE trading debut on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

(NYSE: INFQ) rose 14% to close at $15.59 in their NYSE trading debut on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) marks 100 straight years of paying a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders.

Opening Bell

Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange

Closing Bell

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) celebrates 100 years of dividend payouts

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2915989/NYSE_Feb_18_Market_Update.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2915988/USA_TODAY_Reed.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-ice-chat-connects-with-crypto-platform-kraken-to-up-access-302691603.html