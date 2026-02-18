New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: ICE Chat Connects with Crypto Platform Kraken to Up Access

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on February 18th
- Equities are fractionally higher in extended trading hours Wednesday morning as Wall Street awaits January FOMC minutes at 2 p.m. Eastern.
- Intercontinental Exchange's (NYSE: ICE) ICE Chat integrates with cryptocurrency platform Kraken to expand institutional OTC communication.
- Shares of quantum company Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) rose 14% to close at $15.59 in their NYSE trading debut on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.
- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) marks 100 straight years of paying a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders.
Opening Bell
Infleqtion (NYSE: INFQ) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange
Closing Bell
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) celebrates 100 years of dividend payouts
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2915989/NYSE_Feb_18_Market_Update.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2915988/USA_TODAY_Reed.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-ice-chat-connects-with-crypto-platform-kraken-to-up-access-302691603.html