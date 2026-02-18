Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) ("1844" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Miss Jade Guillemette to the Board of Director.

Ms. Guillemette brings a generational depth of experience in mining investment and exploration. Coming from a family with a long-standing history in the sector, she has developed a strong foundation in resource capital allocation and project evaluation. She holds a management role at Multi-Ressources Boréal, a private mineral exploration company, where she has been directly involved in operational management and strategic oversight.

In addition to her operational responsibilities, Ms. Guillemette actively participates in managing a private mining-focused investment portfolio exceeding $20 million. Her involvement in capital deployment, risk assessment, and sector positioning provides 1844 with valuable insight into disciplined exploration investment and long-term value creation.

Mr. Sylvain Laberge, President and Chief Executive Officer of 1844 Resources, stated:

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Ms. Guillemette to the Company. Her impressive passion for the mining sector will bring a fresh perspective and valuable energy to 1844 Resources, strengthening our vision and supporting the Company's long-term growth and strategic objectives."

Ms. Guillemette's appointment reflects 1844's commitment to combining experienced leadership with emerging sector talent, reinforcing a governance structure aligned with strategic growth, capital discipline, and responsible exploration advancement.

About 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking the value of strategic and energy-transition metals in the underexplored region of Gaspé, Québec. With a dedicated leadership team and a forward-looking approach, 1844 aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through discovery and disciplined growth.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/284324

Source: 1844 Resources Inc.