Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - 1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) ("1844" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Mineral Rights Assignment Agreement dated February 11, 2026 (the "Assignment Agreement") with certain arm's length third-party vendors (collectively, the "Vendors"). The Vendors hold an undivided 100% interest in two mining claims located in sector 22A13 of the Québec Mining Register (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Assignment Agreement, the Vendors will assign their undivided 100% interest in the Property to the Company in consideration for: (i) a cash payment of $2,000; and (ii) the issuance of 200,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.035 per Share (the "Proposed Transaction").

Sylvain Laberge mentions, "This addition is part of our Vortex/Sullipek Flagship Project and consolidates our Claim Portfolio."

Completion of the Proposed Transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, including, without limitation, receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed on the terms described herein, or at all.

The Proposed Transaction is an arm's length transaction. No finder's fees are payable in connection with the Proposed Transaction.

About 1844 Resources Inc.

1844 is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking the value of strategic and energy-transition metals in the underexplored region of Gaspé, Québec. With a dedicated leadership team and a forward-looking approach, 1844 aims to deliver long-term shareholder value through discovery and disciplined growth.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Assignment Agreement, the Proposed Transaction, and the anticipated acceptance of the Proposed Transaction by the Exchange.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "potential," "target," "budget," and "intend," or statements that an event or result "may," "will," "should," "could," or "might" occur or be achieved, and similar expressions, including the negative forms thereof.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management in light of the business and markets in which the Company operates, are inherently subject to significant operational, economic, and competitive uncertainties, risks, and contingencies. Such assumptions include, among others: general business and economic conditions; the availability of financing for additional exploration and mineral projects; and the receipt of Exchange approval.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with securities regulators, including those described under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

