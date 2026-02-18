

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recently, scientists explored whether cleaner air could help lower the risk of dementia and protect older people's brain health.



To study this, researchers looked at data from over 27.8 million Americans aged 65 and above who were part of the U.S. Medicare system between 2000 and 2018. They compared people's long-term exposure to air pollution with how many later developed Alzheimer's disease. They also checked whether conditions like stroke, high blood pressure, or depression affected this link.



The findings showed that people who were exposed to more air pollution had a higher chance of developing Alzheimer's disease. The risk was slightly higher for those who had already suffered a stroke. However, high blood pressure and depression did not seem to increase the pollution-related risk.



In simple terms, the research shows that long-term exposure to polluted air may increase the risk of Alzheimer's disease. This highlights the importance of improving air quality to help reduce dementia risk and protect brain health in older adults.



The authors commented, 'In this large national study of older adults, we found that long-term exposure to fine particulate air pollution was associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer's disease, largely through direct effects on the brain rather than through common chronic conditions such as hypertension, stroke, or depression.'



'Our findings suggest that individuals with a history of stroke may be particularly vulnerable to the harmful effects of air pollution on brain health, highlighting an important intersection between environmental and vascular risk factors.'



