

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DoorDash Inc (DASH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $213 million, or $0.48 per share. This compares with $141 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $3.95 billion from $2.87 billion last year.



DoorDash Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $213 Mln. vs. $141 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.48 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $3.95 Bln vs. $2.87 Bln last year.



