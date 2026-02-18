

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Texas Pacific Land Corporation (TPL) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $481.37 million, or $6.97 per share. This compares with $453.96 million, or $6.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1% to $798.19 million from $705.82 million last year.



Texas Pacific Land Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $481.37 Mln. vs. $453.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.97 vs. $6.57 last year. -Revenue: $798.19 Mln vs. $705.82 Mln last year.



