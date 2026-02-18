

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) announced a profit for fourth quarter of $238 million



The company's bottom line came in at $238 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $239 million, or $1.22 per share, last year.



Excluding items, American Water Works Company, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.8% to $1.271 billion from $1.201 billion last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $238 Mln. vs. $239 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.22 last year. -Revenue: $1.271 Bln vs. $1.201 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News