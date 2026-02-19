Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: IXHL): Stonegate Capital Partners updates their coverage on Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: IXHL). Incannex continued to build the clinical and patient-reported evidence base for IHL-42X in obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), following full Phase 2 RePOSA data and exit-interview analyses. Both low and high-dose IHL-42X achieved statistically significant reductions in Apnea-Hypopnoea Index (AHI) versus placebo, with maximum AHI reductions of up to 83% in the high-dose arm. Exit interviews showed 57.6% of participants reported perceived improvement in their OSA, and most of those described the change as meaningful to daily life. IHL-42X was well tolerated across both dose cohorts, reinforcing its potential for broad use.

Key Takeaways:

IHL-42X receives fast track approval

$68.9M in reported cash & cash equivalents

Positive Phase 2 results for PSX-001

