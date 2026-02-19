Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2026) - Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) (OTCQB: KGSSF) (FSE: 47A) ("Kingman" or the "Company") is pleased to announces that it has received approval from the Arizona Department of Water Resources ("ADWR") of its Notice of Intention (NOI), authorizing drilling of seven exploration holes for Phase III at the Company's 100%-owned Mohave Project in Arizona.

Following approval, the Company has directed Altar Drilling Inc. to mobilize to site. Drilling will begin on or about February 25, 2026.

Phase III is designed to test the continuity of the Southwick gold-silver vein corridor beyond the Rosebud Mine, supported by the Company's recently completed 3D Magnetic Vector Inversion (MVI) model and structural interpretation across the Mohave Project. Additional model-defined targets will be mapped and sampled through parallel field work.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek, M.Sc., CPG, a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Peek is a Director of Kingman Minerals Ltd.

ABOUT

Kingman Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: KGS) is a publicly traded exploration and development company focused on precious metals in North America. The Company's flagship project comprises the fully owned historic Rosebud Mine, located in the Music Mountains, Mohave County, Arizona. High-grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880s and were mined mainly in the late 1920s and 1930s. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot main shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

