

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback advanced to an 8-day high of 154.86 against the yen and near a 4-week high of 1.3491 against the pound.



The greenback climbed to near a 2-week high of 1.1781 against the euro, from an early 2-day low of 1.1857.



The greenback rose to 0.7732 against the franc.



The currency is seen finding resistance around 157.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the pound, 1.15 against the euro and 0.88 against the franc.



