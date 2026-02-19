

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - DOWNER EDI LTD (DNERF.PK) announced earnings for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled A$93.4 million, or A$0.14 per share. This compares with A$69.3 million, or A$0.10 per share, last year.



Excluding items, DOWNER EDI LTD reported adjusted earnings of A$129.5 million or A$0.18 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.1% to A$4.828 billion from A$5.196 billion last year.



DOWNER EDI LTD earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: A$93.4 Mln. vs. A$69.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: A$0.14 vs. A$0.10 last year. -Revenue: A$4.828 Bln vs. A$5.196 Bln last year.



The Board will pay an interim dividend of 12.9 cents per share on April 2 to shareholders on the register as of March 4.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects underlying NPATA of A$295 million to A$315 million, higher than the underlying NPATA of A$279.4 million reported for fiscal 2025.



For fiscal 2026, Downer anticipates revenue to be slightly lower than fiscal 2025 pro forma revenue of A$10.348 billion.



