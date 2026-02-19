EQS-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Iute Group Reports Unaudited Results for 12M/2025
Transformation into Digital Bank Ongoing
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD
"2025 marked a year of disciplined growth and structural strengthening for Iute Group in its transformation into digital bank with a value proposition that includes financial superapp. Our asset quality improved, non-lending revenue streams expanded and investment in data science, AI and digital distribution continued. We are building a more diversified and structurally efficient platform. In our traditional business, we enhanced portfolio quality through advanced data-driven underwriting and further improved repayment performance; cash remains the king. We actively optimized our liability structure through early refinancing, extending our maturity profile and reinforcing long-term financial flexibility with both publicly listed securities as well as bank deposits. In the recent business lines such as payments processing and embedded insurance, we attracted new customers with our products. Operational leverage increased as scale effects and digital efficiencies supported margin resilience and cash generation. Looking ahead, we expect the continued scaling of our digital ecosystem, extending the value proposition to our customers, increased use of data science and geographic expansion. As digital adoption deepens and our funding structure normalizes, we see clear potential for improving risk-adjusted returns and cash generation that feeds our growth flywheel. We remain committed to disciplined growth while transforming into digital bank and superapp", said Tarmo Sild, CEO of Iute Group.
The full unaudited report for 12M/2025 is available under www.iute.com/investor/reports-and-presentations.
CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited 12M/2025 results by means of a webcast presentation today, 19 February 2026, 15.00 CET. The webcast/call will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:
The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company's website prior to the earnings webcast/call.
Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Iute Group is a digital banking group focused on everyday financial services in Southeast Europe. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Estonia, Iute serves customers in Albania, Bulgaria, Moldova, North Macedonia, and Ukraine. Through the Myiute app and its local operations, Iute provides digital financial services including payments, banking, financing, and insurance intermediation. Iute Group finances its operations through equity, deposits, and secured bonds listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Baltic Main List.
www.iute.com
19.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IuteCredit Finance S.à r.l.
|14, rue Edward Steichen
|2540 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|ISIN:
|XS2378483494, XS3047514446
|WKN:
|A3KT6M, A4D95Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2278352
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2278352 19.02.2026 CET/CEST