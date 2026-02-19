

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Goodman Group (GMGSF.PK), an industrial property firm, reported higher profit for the half year ended December 31, 2025, despite decline in revenue mainly helped by lower expenses.



Profit before tax increased to A$886.8 million from A$885.3 million a year ago.



Finance expense declined to A$65 million from A$430.5 million, while development expenses dropped to A$307.7 million from A$561.1 million.



Net profit attributable to security holders of A$824.7 million, 3.1% up from A$799.8 million a year earlier.



Profit per security decreased to 39.5 cents from 40.9 cents.



Operating profit per security was 58.5 cents, lower than 63.8 cents.



Revenue decreased 17.6% to A$1.103 billion from A$1.339 billion in the previous year.



Assets under management in Partnerships rose 6.2% to A$75.2 billion.



Net tangible assets per security increased 18.4% to A$11.18 from A$ 9.44.



The company said an interim distribution of 15 cents per security will be paid on February 25 by Goodman Industrial Trust.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News