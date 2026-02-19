

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 9-day low of 155.34 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 209.48 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 154.83 and 208.94, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 8-day lows of 183.16 and 200.95 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 182.28 and 200.27, respectively.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to a 9-day low of 109.70 and an 8-day low of 113.39 from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.05 and 113.05, respectively.



The yen edged down to 92.75 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 92.35.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 159.00 against the greenback, 211.00 against the pound, 187.00 against the euro, 204.00 against the franc, 110.00 against the aussie, 115.00 against the loonie and 95.00 against the kiwi.



