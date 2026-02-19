

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon NV (AEG) released a profit for second half that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR375 million, or EUR0.25 per share. This compares with EUR741 million, or EUR0.46 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to EUR1.469 billion from EUR1.407 billion last year.



Aegon NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR375 Mln. vs. EUR741 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.25 vs. EUR0.46 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.469 Bln vs. EUR1.407 Bln last year.



