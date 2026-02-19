

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Knorr-Bremse AG (KNBHF.PK, KNRRY.PK), a German manufacturer of braking systems, reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its fourth quarter amid relatively flat revenues and lower orders. The company said it achieved its guidance for fiscal 2025.



Looking ahead to 2026, Knorr-Bremse, assuming a stable geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, expects revenues between 8 billion euros and 8.30 billion euros, and an operating EBIT margin of around 14 percent.



In fiscal 2025, revenues were 7.82 billion euros and operating EBIT margin was 13 percent.



The company said it may incur restructuring costs of up to 30 million euros partly to optimize its global production footprint, to remain strategically well-positioned beyond 2026 and continue to grow profitably in the long term.



The company's net income for the fourth quarter was 127.8 million euros, a 415.1 percent increase from 24.8 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per share rose 572.7 percent to 0.74 euro from 0.11 euro in the previous year.



Knorr-Bremse's Earnings Before Interest and Taxes or EBIT increased 17 percent year-over-year to 253.3 million euros, with the EBIT margin expanding by 190 basis points to 12.8 percent. Operating EBIT, which excludes certain non-recurring items, grew 10.7 percent to 267.5 million euros, and the operating EBIT margin improved by 130 basis points to 13.5 percent.



Revenue for the quarter was at 1.978 billion euros, a 0.4 percent decrease from 1.987 billion euros in the prior year.



Order intake declined 1.3 percent to 1.977 billion euros while the order book as of December 31, 2025, increased 2.5 percent to 7.362 billion euros.



