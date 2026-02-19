Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. - Move to SETS Trading Platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX - V: EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, announces that with effect from 19 February 2026, trading of the common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") will be migrated to the London Stock Exchange's SETS trading platform ("SETS"). The Company's Common Shares have, since February 2017, been traded via the London Stock Exchange's SETSqx trading platform.

Eco's migration to SETS follows the Company's recent successful institutional fundraising, which has resulted in an increased number of international institutional shareholders. The move will also enable new and existing international institutional investors to trade Eco's shares on a continuous basis.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

