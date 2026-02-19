Anzeige
50% mehr Power - steht hier der Batterie-Durchbruch 2026 bevor?
WKN: A1JVA8 | ISIN: CA27887W1005 | Ticker-Symbol: EOI
Tradegate
18.02.26 | 18:34
0,448 Euro
+6,16 % +0,026
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4110,44809:00
0,4070,44808:06
19.02.2026 08:26 Uhr
Eco Oil & Gas Ltd. - Move to SETS Trading Platform

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX - V: EOG), the oil and gas exploration company focused on the offshore Atlantic Margins, announces that with effect from 19 February 2026, trading of the common shares in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") will be migrated to the London Stock Exchange's SETS trading platform ("SETS"). The Company's Common Shares have, since February 2017, been traded via the London Stock Exchange's SETSqx trading platform.

Eco's migration to SETS follows the Company's recent successful institutional fundraising, which has resulted in an increased number of international institutional shareholders. The move will also enable new and existing international institutional investors to trade Eco's shares on a continuous basis.

**ENDS**

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following.

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

c/o Celicourt +44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Gil Holzman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Alice Carroll, VP Business Development & Corporate Affairs

Strand Hanson (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris, James Bellman

Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor, Charlie Hammond

Berenberg (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt

Celicourt (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7770 6424

Mark Antelme, Charles Denley-Myerson

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Eco Atlantic:

Eco Atlantic is a TSX-V and AIM-quoted Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas exploration company with offshore license interests in Guyana, Namibia, and South Africa. Eco aims to deliver material value for its stakeholders through its role in the energy transition to explore for low carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure.

In Offshore Guyana, in the proven Guyana-Suriname Basin, the Company operates a 100% Working Interest in the 1,354 km2 Orinduik Block. In Namibia, the Company holds Operatorship and an 85% Working Interest in three offshore Petroleum Licences: PELs: 97, 99, and 100, representing a combined area of 22,893 km2 in the Walvis Basin. In Offshore South Africa, Eco holds a 5.25% Working Interest in Block 3B/4B and a 75% Operated Interest in Block 1 CBK, in the Orange Basin, totalling approximately 37,510km2.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd.



