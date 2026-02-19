Osaka, Kawasaki, Tokyo, Japan, Feb 19, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Japan Community Healthcare Organization Osaka Hospital (JCHO Osaka Hospital), Fujitsu Japan Limited, and Fortience Consulting Inc. today announced the commencement of a project aimed at establishing a system for the safe utilization of generative AI across all medical operations at JCHO Osaka Hospital. This initiative, formalized through an agreement signed on February 13, 2026, seeks to achieve work style reform and sustainable hospital management by leveraging the expertise of Microsoft Japan Co., Ltd.In this project, Fujitsu Japan will introduce and provide generative AI-powered services for creating discharge summaries and nursing handovers at JCHO Osaka Hospital. Scheduled for operation in June 2026, the project will involve developing internal guidelines for generative AI utilization, establishing an information infrastructure, and building operational governance to promote and embed generative AI usage throughout the hospital.The three parties and Microsoft Japan aim for this project to serve as a model case for AI adoption in public and general hospitals nationwide, and will also share their knowledge with other medical institutions, contributing to the acceleration of AI adoption and digital transformation (DX) in healthcare.Dr. Ryuji Hamamoto, Representative Director, Japanese Association for Medical Artificial Intelligence comments:"This is an excellent project that safely implements generative AI for clinical document creation and integrates governance and education. Ensuring safety, reducing the burden on those working in the field, and improving quality is extremely important. I look forward to this project's nationwide expansion."BackgroundCurrently, medical institutions face urgent challenges in balancing improved medical quality with work style reform and ensuring sound financial management. The adoption of technologies such as AI is therefore imperative. However, disparities in IT literacy among staff and a shortage of digital talent often lead to AI being used only partially, posing challenges for its sustained adoption. Since November 2024, JCHO Osaka Hospital, with support from Microsoft Japan and Fortience Consulting, has been implementing generative AI for non-clinical tasks, such as creating meeting minutes and building a chatbot system for staff using Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Having achieved good results in these areas, the hospital has now expanded its collaboration to apply generative AI to clinical domains.Project Overview1. Streamlining discharge summary creation and nursing handoversAs the first phase of generative AI application in clinical domains, Fujitsu Japan's generative AI-powered medical document creation support service will be introduced for approximately 16,000 discharge summaries annually at JCHO Osaka Hospital. Additionally, generative AI will be utilized in nursing to summarize key points for handover tasks. These efforts aim to improve operational efficiency, enhance medical quality, and promote work style reform. Furthermore, the four parties plan to extend the scope of this service beyond JCHO Osaka Hospital to other public hospitals within the Japan Community Healthcare Organization, supporting the utilization of electronic medical record data. This will expand the use of generative AI in clinical operations while ensuring personal information protection and improving medical quality.2. Establishing operational governancePrioritizing safety and security in medical settings, a mechanism for continuous utilization of generative AI will be established. JCHO Osaka Hospital will develop operational rules for handling data and generative AI output results on Microsoft Japan's AI platform, emphasizing security, privacy, and compliance, given the confidentiality of medical information. This will systematize operational governance for generative AI utilization, adhering to legal and ethical considerations.Moreover, JCHO Osaka Hospital will establish "DX Ambassadors" (in-house promotion leaders) comprising multi-disciplinary members, including doctors, nurses, and administrative staff, to promote generative AI utilization in clinical settings. These ambassadors will collectively drive the identification of on-site challenges, validation of use cases, and support for generative AI adoption. The knowledge gained will be organized into a generative AI utilization framework to strengthen operational governance, facilitate its expansion into clinical domains, and continuously advance healthcare DX.3. Enhancing organization-wide digital literacyBased on the generative AI implementation expertise of the four parties, Fortience Consulting will lead the formulation of a basic policy for generative AI utilization. This will include developing operational guidelines for other medical institutions to adopt generative AI and usage guidelines for healthcare professionals. Fortience Consulting will also provide and support the implementation of educational programs to enhance overall digital literacy within the hospital and ensure the sustained adoption of generative AI.Roles of Each Company- JCHO Osaka Hospital: Providing the medical setting for establishing a system for safe generative AI utilization across all medical operations, and for demonstrating work style reform. Planning to expand generative AI utilization in clinical domains to other public hospitals.- Fujitsu Japan: Providing generative AI for medical document creation support services and nursing handover tasks, supporting the utilization of electronic medical record data, and offering expertise in generative AI implementation.- Fortience Consulting: Supporting the establishment of effective operational governance, including the formulation of guidelines and educational programs for appropriate generative AI utilization in medical institutions, and assisting in expanding the scope of generative AI application to other public hospitals.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share.