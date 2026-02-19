

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Toll-road operator Transurban Group (TCL.AX) reported a profit for the first half of fiscal 2026, compared with a loss in the prior-year corresponding period, driven by higher toll revenue and lower finance costs.



Profit before income tax was A$352 million, compared with a loss before tax of A$8 million in 1H25.



Profit for the half-year came in at A$343 million, versus a loss of A$15 million a year earlier.



Proportional EBITDA that excludes one-time items was A$1.592 billion, while proportional operating EBITDA increased 6.4% to A$1.545 billion



Total revenue increased to A$1.983 billion from A$1.833 billion, supported by toll revenue rising to A$1.615 billion from A$1.537 billion, while construction revenue declined to A$200 million from A$332 million.



Proportional total revenue rose 6% to A$2.019 billion.



Average Daily Traffic (ADT) was 2.6 million trips, up 2.5%.



The company said a distribution of 34 cents per stapled security will be paid on February 24 for the six months ended 31 December 2025



The company also confirmed its fiscal 2026 distribution guidance of 69 cents per stapled security, up 6.2% on fiscal 2025.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News