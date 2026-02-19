

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefónica, S.A. (TELFY, TEF.MC), and Mavenir Systems Ltd. (MVNR), on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to create a joint AI Innovation Hub aimed at accelerating AI integration in Core Networks.



The hub will serve as a real-world testbed for AI-driven autonomous network orchestration, intent-based services, and AI-enabled monetization frameworks.



The facility will allow both companies to develop, validate, and optimize next-generation telecom solutions ahead of commercial deployment.



Mavenir highlighted its cloud-native platform as key to operationalizing AI and launching new digital and enterprise services.



The companies will showcase their AI innovation at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona from March 2 to 5, with live demonstrations of AI-enriched communications and autonomous service capabilities.



On Wednesday, Telefónica, S.A closed trading 2.70% lesser at EUR 3.5640 on the Madrid Stock Exchange.



