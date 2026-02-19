

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Charter Hall Group (CHC.AX) reported earnings for its first half that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at A$272.8 million, or A$0.57 per share. This compares with A$95.4 million, or A$0.20 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 63.7% to A$444.4 million from A$271.5 million last year.



Charter Hall Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



*Revenue (Total income)



This surge in first-half net profit reflects a net gain on investments at fair value of A$172.2 million, compared with a loss of A$10.4 million in the same period last year.



Net assets per stapled security stood at A$6.04 as of December 31, 2025, compared with A$5.73 on June 30, 2025.



Net assets attributable to stapled security holders stood at A$2.855 billion as of December 31, 2025, as against A$2.710 billion on June 30, 2025.



Funds under management were A$90.270 billion as of December 31, 2025, higher than A$84.319 billion on June 30, 2025.



For the six-month period to December 31, 2025, the company will pay an interim distribution of 3.72 cents and an interim dividend of 21.11 cents per stapled security on February 27.



